REYNOLDSVILLE — Reynoldsville Homecoming was celebrated over the weekend for the first time in about a decade, drawing a crowd to Main Street.
Craft and vendor stalls were set up the length of Main Street, with games and food stalls mixed in between. The Reynoldsville Fire Department sold its “famous homemade hot sausage” sandwich, along with several other food trucks.
Inflatables were in the lot next to Mancuso’s, just behind the temporary stage placed along the street. This area stayed busy with children running around between the three inflatables, a slide, a bounce house, and an obstacle course.
Area bands took the stage each evening with live music along with all the games and activities.
Mayor Mark August entered the dunk tank Saturday evening, and was dunked by town police officer Tammy Murray, among others.
Games were ran by the Homecoming Committee including balloon darts, ring toss, ping pong goldfish, and a Plinko-style game, and could be played for $1 for small prizes. Balloon animals were also available Saturday through New Beginnings Church to benefit their mission trip.
The committee is already planning how to make next year “bigger and better” with the support of the community.