DuBOIS — Several area residents were honored for their prompt lifesaving efforts at a wedding reception on Sept. 26.
At its Oct. 25 meeting, the DuBois City Council and police Chief Blaine Clark singled out the efforts of Ryan Holtz, Brea Wolfgang, Heather Reynolds Yutzey, Tammy Horner, Heather Stewart, Denny Haag and police Officers Lance Thompson and Randy Young.
Denny Gray suffered a heart attack, and was in attendance at the council meeting to thank those who came to his rescue. He said the doctors who treated him in Pittsburgh were unanimous in concluding that if he had not had prompt attention, the outcome would have been much different.
DuBois police Cpl. Lanny Prosper added his thanks saying, “God puts you in places for reasons.”
CDBG paperworkThe council approved submitting the required resolutions, including a Fair Housing statement and Minority and Women’s Business hiring goals, for submission of the 2022 Community Development Block Grant application.
The city will use $260,000 of its $318,000 allocation for water line replacement work to benefit low- and moderate-income residents.
PennVEST
applicationThe city will submit its application for financial aid from the state to the PennVEST board. Funds are being sought for the wastewater treatment plant construction, North Interceptor and Coke Hill collection system.
Game feastPaul Sprague told the council about a planned Wild Game Feast on March 5 at the DuBois VFW. Proceeds benefit programs for young people and veterans.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children. Doors open at 4 p.m. Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. Ticket information is available by calling the VFW at 371-4124 or Sprague at 541-9077.
Veterans DaySprague also reminded the council that the annual Veterans Day breakfast will be held at the American Legion Hut on Liberty Boulevard at 7 a.m. Thursday Nov. 11. The VFW will host the Veterans Day observance at 11 a.m. that day.
Next meetingThe next regular meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8.