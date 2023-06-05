PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney School Board heard from a handful of concerned residents Thursday evening regarding a possible book banning in the school library, with several residents speaking to read graphic scenes from select books in the library.
The board did later share a proposed solution reached during an executive session before the meeting.
Prior to the meeting, Board President Matt Kengersky reached out to the Courier Express with a statement, saying he would not be present for the meeting because of a previously planned absence.
“I do not want politicians telling my son he can't read a book. If you believe in freedom and liberty, banning books is generally a bad idea,” Kengersky said.
Concerned residents who spoke include Jessica Smith, Trevor Yount, Doug Blose, Tammy Caruli and Lisa Gourley. Of those speaking, Gourley was the sole speaker who signed up for a 10 minute presentation ahead of the meeting.
Smith, Yount and Blose all spoke in favor of limiting students' access to certain books, but focused on different books in the library than the three that were in question by board member Deneen “Didi” Evans.
Smith was the first to speak, and said she would be reading some excerpts from books in the school’s library. She started with “What Girls Are Made of” by Elana Arnold, a 2017 National Book Award for Young People’s Literature Finalist. She started by reading a summary of concerns for the book which include explicit sexual nudity and sexual activities, controversial religious commentary, and profanity.
According to a review from School Library Journal by Cary Frostick, formerly at Mary Riley Styles Public Library, Falls Church, Va., “In an afterword, Arnold explains that this story is the result of her anger at and complicity in the rules that society applies to girls. Her overarching theme is the fallacy of believing in unconditional love. The author presents a hopeful conclusion as Nina learns that self-love and fulfillment can be found through helping others. Verdict: Because of its complex symbolism and graphic imagery, this well-written novel is best suited to mature YA (young adult) readers.”
Smith read several excerpts from the book – one that focused on a graphic sexual scene, one that compared worship of Jesus to sex, and a profanity count in the book.
She then read a summary of concerns for the book “The Nerdy and the Dirty” by B.T. Gottfred. The concerns for this book include; explicit sexual activities, sexual assault, sexual nudity, profanity, controversial religious commentary, violence, drug use, suicide. She once again read several excerpts highlighting the sexual content of the book.
“I have lots of these books, and I would like to know as a mother of two girls, who puts these books in the library,” Smith said.
Yount spoke next, taking much the same format as Smith, reading an excerpt from the book “Court of Silver Flames” by Sarah J. Maas which is the fifth in a five book series. Yount also said there are 14 books by this author in the library.
He then read a small excerpt from the book of a sexual scene.
“I don’t know who thinks that this smut is okay for our children to read, but if you do there’s some serious issues. As I read these excerpts from this books, all I could think about was 13- and 14-year-old children reading this and it made me sick…” Yount said. “These books and books like it need to be removed from the library immediately…”
Blose then spoke, not reading a book excerpt but instead talking about implementing policies to remove the sexually explicit books from the shelves. He said removing the books “is not book banning” and that it was not the school’s job to provide such books. He said parents could still buy the books for their children if they wanted.
He noted that school boards are permitted to create policy standards to prevent age inappropriate sexually explicit content in the library. Blose also questioned the inclusion of the contested literature course in the school’s curriculum, asking if the board gauged interest in the course before purchasing the materials, or if the board had read the books in course before committing tax dollars to it.
Blose called for the board to create a policy regarding sexually explicit materials in the school. He called on a pilot program to be created to require multiple vendors to provide curriculum to be evaluated before it’s purchased. He said this would save the taxpayers money.
“School should provide material that provides rich educational value over material that may provide a similar value but has age inappropriate sexually explicit content,” Blose said.
He ended by saying he would be filing a right-to-know request to get answers to all his questions he asked of the board.
Later in the meeting, the school board revisited the topic of the books in question, giving a solution the board reached during the executive session held before the meeting.
Evans, who originally raised the issue, spoke first to say she was glad people came to speak and are adamant about getting such books out of the library.
She said she would let Vice President David Wachob explain the solution the board came to, but that she would like to revisit the issue in the fall to see how it’s implemented.
Wachob then said the district is beginning to investigate a process that will involve the parents more in the “educational suitability of library books for their own students.”
Following the meeting, Wachob gave further comment to the Courier, saying the board is looking at a process that would “involve parents more in the decision making process for their own students to determine if they feel it’s appropriate for their students to read a book or not.” He said it is in very early stages, but this is what the board reached rather than banning books from the school library.