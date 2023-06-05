PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney School Board heard from concerned residents both in favor and against the banning of books in the school library on Thursday, with a 10 minute speaker signed up to speak against the removal of books.
Prior to the meeting, Board President Matt Kengersky reached out to the Courier Express with a statement, saying he would not be present for the meeting because of a previously planned absence.
“I do not want politicians telling my son he can’t read a book. If you believe in freedom and liberty, banning books is generally a bad idea,” Kengersky said.
Concerned residents who spoke include Jessica Smith, Trevor Yount, Doug Blose, Tammy Caruli and Lisa Gourley. Of those speaking, Gourley was the sole speaker who signed up for a 10 minute presentation ahead of the meeting.
- - -
Speaking in favor of banning books
Smith was the first to speak, and said she would be reading some excerpts from books in the school’s library. She started with “What Girls Are Made of” by Elana Arnold, a 2017 National Book Award for Young People’s Literature Finalist. She started by reading a summary of concerns for the book which include explicit sexual nudity and sexual activities, controversial religious commentary, and profanity.
According to a review from School Library Journal by Cary Frostick, formerly at Mary Riley Styles Public Library, Falls Church, Va., “In an afterword, Arnold explains that this story is the result of her anger at and complicity in the rules that society applies to girls. Her overarching theme is the fallacy of believing in unconditional love. The author presents a hopeful conclusion as Nina learns that self-love and fulfillment can be found through helping others. Verdict: Because of its complex symbolism and graphic imagery, this well-written novel is best suited to mature YA (young adult) readers.”
Smith read several excerpts from the book highlighting sexual content and a profanity count in the book.
She then read a summary of concerns for the book “The Nerdy and the Dirty” by B.T. Gottfred. The concerns for this book include; explicit sexual activities, sexual assault, sexual nudity, profanity, controversial religious commentary, violence, drug use, suicide. She once again read several excerpts highlighting the sexual content of the book.
“I have lots of these books, and I would like to know as a mother of two girls, who puts these books in the library,” Smith said.
Yount spoke next, taking much the same format as Smith, reading an excerpt from the book “Court of Silver Flames” by Sarah J. Maas, which is the fifth in a five book series. Yount also said there are 14 books by this author in the library.
He then read an excerpt from the book of a sexual scene.
“I don’t know who thinks that this smut is okay for our children to read, but if you do there’s some serious issues. As I read these excerpts from this books, all I could think about was 13- and 14-year-old children reading this and it made me sick…” Yount said. “These books and books like it need to be removed from the library immediately…”
Blose then spoke, not reading a book excerpt but instead talking about implementing policies to remove the sexually explicit books from the shelves. He said removing the books “is not book banning” and that it was not the school’s job to provide such books. He said parents could still buy the books for their children if they wanted.
He noted that school boards are permitted to create policy standards to prevent age inappropriate sexually explicit content in the library. Blose also questioned the inclusion of the contested literature course in the school’s curriculum, asking if the board gauged interest in the course before purchasing the materials, or if the board had read the books in course before committing tax dollars to it.
Blose called for the board to create a policy regarding sexually explicit materials in the school. He called on a pilot program to be created to require multiple vendors to provide curriculum to be evaluated before it’s purchased. He said this would save the taxpayers money.
“School should provide material that provides rich educational value over material that may provide a similar value but has age inappropriate sexually explicit content,” Blose said.
He ended by saying he would be filing a right-to-know request to get answers to all his questions he asked of the board.
Speaking against banning books
Tammy Caruli briefly spoke to the board, focusing on a specific book that was mentioned on Evans’ list, “The Hate U Give.” Caruli said she had read the book, and recommended everyone read the book saying the book touches on “injustice, repression, but also hope and love and solidarity.”
“I’m not sure who’s making the decision on the books for the library, but you’ve got to be very careful that you’re not taking out books just because it’s an uncomfortable subject versus something that’s very sexual,” Caruli said.
Finally, Gourley spoke out against banning books from the school. She started by stating that according to the American Library Association, what the board was discussing was considered a banning of books, as some had said otherwise.
“Books show us worlds beyond the boundaries of our rural town,” Gourley said. “Books show us lives that are unlike ours…Some books tells us things about ourselves that we don’t like, and when we read those words, it’s often our response that we don’t like.”
She said she has read books that have upset her, but never enough that she would deny someone else easy access to the books.
“Over the last couple of years, we’ve heard a lot about parental involvement in our school system. And I believe that each and every parent has the right to determine for their child what they should have access to. That is, after all, one of the duties of being a parent,” Gourley said.
She then compared denying access to a books to the requirement of students wearing masks, saying in both cases, the decision was taken away from the parent. She said access to books through school is important because not every family can afford to buy books.
Gourley cited the Supreme Court case from 1982 of Island Trees School District vs. Pico, “found that the First Amendment imposes limitations upon local school board’s discretion to remove books from high and junior high libraries. The court found that under the First Amendment, local school boards may not remove books from a school library shelf, simply because they disliked the ideas contained in the books.”
This ruling was confirmed on billofrightsinstitute.org by the Courier Express.
Gourley read off a list of the books that students might possibly read in the contested literature course in the high school, which included the three previously mentioned books “The Hate U Give,” “The Kite Runner,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” along with “The Bluest Eye,” “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” “Crank,” “The Absolute True Diary of a Part-time Indian” and parts of the Bible.
“If you only read a book to judge what is wrong with it, that is all you will find within its pages. Afterall you have to read an entire book to know the intent, the meaning, and the content,” Gourley said.
She said focusing on isolated paragraphs or sentences doesn’t show the true meaning of a book, and using someone else’s explanation of a book is just parroting rather than forming a conclusion.
Gourley also did some research on how many times the three books discussed last month have been checked out of the school library, along with the graphic novel of “The Handmaid’s Tale” that was added in 2021. She said the earliest book is “The Kite Runner,” which has been in the library since 2006, and in that time, all four books have been checked out 70 times. She said this equates to less than 1 percent of student’s reading these books.
“Instead of spending so much time and effort on something that is a non-issue, perhaps we should turn our attention to issues that are truly impacting our students. The lack of a functional playground at the elementary school, staffing issues for both teachers and support staff, and the stress that we are adding to our teachers and our librarians by insinuating that they are not doing their job the right way…” Gourley said.
- - -
Later in the meeting, the school board revisited the topic of the books in question, giving a solution the board reached during the executive session held before the meeting.
Evans, who originally raised the issue, spoke first to say she was glad people came to speak and are adamant about getting such books out of the library.
She said she would let Vice President David Wachob explain the solution the board came to, but that she would like to revisit the issue in the fall to see how it’s implemented.
Wachob then said the district is beginning to investigate a process that will involve the parents more in the “educational suitability of library books for their own students.”
Following the meeting, Wachob gave further comment to the Courier, saying the board is looking at a process that would “involve parents more in the decision making process for their own students to determine if they feel it’s appropriate for their students to read a book or not.” He said it is in very early stages, but this is what the board reached rather than banning books from the school library.