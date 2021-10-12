Residents should be aware of a reported phone scam involving a caller falsely identifying as a member of law enforcement and asking for money.
According to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois, a Brockway man reported receiving a phone call from a man identifying as “Sgt. Jackson” of the state police on Oct. 9. The caller reportedly said he would arrest the victim for not responding to arrest warrants if he did not pay $45,000.
The victim told the caller he did not have $45,000, and the caller said he would accept $4,500 for “bail.” The victim provided the caller with $4,500 in credit cards, according to the state police report.
State police are warning residents that this has the potential to be a reoccurring scam. Members of the state police do not personally contact people and request money for any kind of payments, according to the release. If anyone receives a similar call, state police urge residents not to respond.