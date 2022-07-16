DuBOIS — After a 42-year postal service career, recently retired mail carrier Mark Zmitravich of DuBois said he was blessed to have his dream job which allowed him to talk to people and exercise at the same time, all while getting paid to do it.
However, Zmitravich said being a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was not something he had planned on becoming when he was a young man.
“I remember walking to school one day, there’s certain things that stick in your mind,” said Zmitravich. “I saw a mailman and I was talking to him and he was a really nice guy. His name was Francis Clark. I worked with him for just a very short time when I did start at the postal service. He said something about, ‘Oh, you ought to become a mailman.’ That left a little impression on me. That didn’t make me want to become a mailman, though.”
Zmitravich said his mom urged him to take the Civil Service Test around the time he graduated from DuBois Area High School in 1977.
In 1979, the post office hired Zmitravich for summertime help.
“They were going to hire me, I think, right after that in the fall, but the postmaster at that time realized I was going back to college to finish my last year of college for criminology,” said Zmitravich. “He (postmaster) didn’t want to hire me at that time. So I went back to college and graduated from college that following May. By June, I got hired at the post office by Carl Divins. It wasn’t even a month after I was graduated from college that I got that job at the post office in 1980.
“I’m so appreciative of him (Divins) because every single thing I have is because he made that decision back then in ‘79,” said Zmitravich. “And he let me finish college, too.”
Zmitravich noted that he always delivered something since the age of 6 when he started delivering newspapers in his neighborhood for the Courier Express in 1966 up until he graduated high school.
“I touched six decades all the way through my postal career,” said Zmitravich. “It was amazing how much mail that I would carry back in the day. The computers changed that. That’s the biggest thing that happened in my career was the emails that came out and ... first it took away the letters. Then it took away the catalogs because nobody gets catalogs anymore in the mail.”
Early in his career, Zmitravich said he probably walked more than he drove to deliver the mail.
“We used to have routes that you would walk and then you’d have a guy take the mail,” said Zmitravich. “After you sort all your mail, you’d bundle it all up and put it in different bags. There’d be a guy that would come and pick all that mail up and then sacks, and go take them around the area and put them in ... they had boxes out in areas that you would walk. Hit that box and you’d walk more and then hit the next box.”
Later on in the 1990s, Zmitravich said it changed and the post office wanted everybody to have a vehicle and they did away with the walking routes.
“My bag would be for just a loop, when I did carry a bag, I always tried to cut my loop shorter and work smarter instead of carrying everything harder or outside ... I’ve been walking crooked my whole life here after 42 years,” he said.
During his career, Zmitravich said he figured out that he walked around the world at least three-plus times.
“I took my lightest day of walking the miles and I multiplied it out, and I subtracted all my days off, the weekend and everything,” he said. “I subtracted everything that you could subtract out of, used the least amount of miles on my least amount route because I switched routes all around and it came out to be over 75,000-plus miles. That was probably four years ago when I did that. It’s only 25,000 miles around the world. So I’ve actually walked around the world three-plus times, and never left DuBois.”
Zmitravich said every single day when he walked outside delivering the mail it was never the same when it came to the weather.
“The worst days were the extremes — the cold and the rain,” said Zmitravich.
One day that sticks out in his mind was in February 1993 when DuBois had 3 feet of snow.
“The temperatures were so extreme. I got up to go to work because I never missed it. I was a good worker, dedicated worker. I walked to work from here (his home) to Beaver Drive,” said Zmitravich. “I remember covering my face and walking. I got on Beaver Drive, where that four-way stop is. At that time, the bank that was there ... they had a thing with the temperature. I looked up and it was minus 35. The wind chill, it was so bitter.”
And then he recalls the flood in 2013.
“It rained and rained and rained,” Zmitravich said. “That was the first time I’ve ever seen Tannery Dam overflow, would’ve never thought that was going to ever happen. That was the worst day.”
Zmitravich decided it was time to retire when he started having some problems with his ankle.
“I’ve never thought that would be one of the things that would affect me. But for the last year and a half, it really flared up,” said Zmitravich, noting that he injured his ankle in 1979 when he was playing volleyball, and he thinks that injury has come back to haunt him toward the end of his career.
“But thank God, it never bothered me all through it, though,” said Zmitravich.
His retirement was also brought on by the fact that he realized the most important thing in a person’s life is time.
“You don’t know how much time you have left,” he said.
One of the best parts about being a mail carrier were the people, Zmitravich said.
“I enjoyed talking to everybody,” he said. “Everybody was nice. I always wanted to leave them with a smile because I might not be here tomorrow.”
During 42 years as a mail carrier, Zmitravich said he only got bit twice by a dog.
“The first time was probably the beginning part of my career,” said Zmitravich. “I can tell you the name the road. You remember the names and addresses because there was so much mail at that time. But they opened the door and the dog came out and bit me just like that. The lady said, ‘Don’t worry, she doesn’t bite.’ I said, ‘It’s too late. She already bit me.’
“Here’s the other thing, I played with the animals on my route. I had a dog that I’d play hide and seek with every day,” said Zmitravich.
Now that he’s retired, Zmitravich said he’s “leaving it up in the air right now as to what I want to do.”
But one thing retirement will allow him is more free time to devote to his avid interest in bodybuilding.
“I’ve lifted weights longer than I’ve ever carried mail,” said Zmitravich, noting that he’s been doing it since he was 12 years old.
“I lifted weights down in my basement,” he said. “My parents supported me. I competed in my teenage years in bodybuilding.”
His proudest moment in natural bodybuilding wasn’t a first-place win, he said.
“Back in the 1970s, my older friends took me out to Columbus, Ohio to watch the Mr. Olympia contest. That is the biggest contest you can compete in professional-wise. I got to go sit and watch the people up there competing,” said Zmitravich. “I was only 17 and 18 years old when he took me out there. My eyes must have been that big sitting there watching that out there. In 2008, fast forwarded to same place, I was standing on that stage. It’s the Arnold Amateur — one of the biggest contests amateur-wise in the United States. I was standing on stage up there and I was remembering 30 or 40 years before that, looking at that seat where I was sitting. I was saying, ‘Wow, did I come full circle or what?’
“I almost won that show,” said Zmitravich. “It was the biggest crowd out there at the Arnold Classic. There were thousands and thousands of people out there. It was unbelievable. So I didn’t win it, but I came in second and that’s my most memorable moment on stage is doing that.”
He is proud to be a natural bodybuilder.
“I can stand here and tell you, you can’t take anything away from me because I only did it with whatever anybody else can, like drinking protein powder or whatever you can get at GNC,” Zmitravich said. “That’s the only thing I did, I was blessed to maybe be lucky to win contests. It was fun to me. I love competing like that. That’s all it was. I had a job. That was my main, is the work. Then I had a family.”
The last bodybuilding competition Zmitravich competed in was the Natural Northern USA last fall.
“That was in Cleveland, Ohio. It’s a little bit harder now, and now I’m in my age group now too. Before back in 2010 was my best year ever competing. I had three titles. I won in Ohio. I won Pennsylvania and I won in New Jersey. All first places. It took me to 50 years old to get to that point. I thought, ‘Wow. If you keep on doing it, you stay natural. You can stay healthy.’ It’s been a fun.”
Zmitravich said retirement is bittersweet.
“It does strike you, though. I mean, I know there’s so many things to do. There is plenty to do, and I can do them,” said Zmitravich. “When you wake up every morning, and you put a blue shirt on, and blue pants, whatever, and then my shoes, and do that for 42 years, the same thing, and to stop it just like that ... I was still thinking I’m on vacation yet ... but it’s done, and it’s hard for me, because it’s been there for me my whole career. I worked so hard. I didn’t strive to becoming a mailman, but once I had my job, I realized, this is my job, and I got to do it. So, it’s something that I appreciated, and I’ve realized it was a gift. I wanted to keep on going. That’s how I earned everything I got. I’m sure I’ll adjust.”