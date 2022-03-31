REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville American Legion is hosting a collection of new activities around town to bring the community and veterans together, an effort to form a better sense of camaraderie among the populations.
Member Chuck Leseman has started a Go Ruck Club that meets every Saturday morning at 8 a.m. at the Legion. Rucking is walking or hiking with a weighted rucksack, or backpack, to build strength, endurance, and character. Rucking is a good alternative for those who don’t enjoy or can’t run, and can burn up to three times as many calories as walking.
Right now, the group has been rucking from the Legion, through town, to the Reynoldsville Cemetery, which is about 4.6 miles. The ruck event is open to the general public, and falls somewhere between beginner and moderate in difficulty, according to Leseman.
“And that’s what we want to do. We don’t want to be exclusive from the community, we want to be a part of the community. And we want the community to feel at home partnering with us too,” Leseman said. “And one of the things we said is ‘no person left behind.’ We’re all at different levels and abilities.”
There is also sometimes a volunteer to follow behind the ruck with a vehicle in case anyone needs a break, or finds they can’t finish.
Leseman said the group has talked about possibly using one of the ruck days to have an impromptu work project at the cemetery ahead of Memorial Day. The Legion is planning to place flags on the veteran graves, but he said the ruck group could spend a few hours in April to straighten plaques and clean some headstones that might need it.
Another new activity through the Legion is yoga at And Now Yoga on Main Street. The class is “Warrior Yoga” offered on Mondays at 7 p.m. The class is free to all veterans and active-duty persons. Donations are accepted but necessary from their family members. The public is also welcome to participate for a donation.
Local yogi Cathy Striegel helped the Legion connect with the owner, which is where she previously had her own yoga studio. Current owner Laura Beth Kern’s parents are both Marine veterans, so she was happy to open her studio for the class.
“She’s been very gracious to kind of reach out and partner with us to create these outside of the box opportunities for veterans,” Leseman said.
Kerns said a driving force of opening her studio was to create a community of “inclusion and healing” where everyone can feel welcomed and celebrated as they are.
“When I was approached about this class, there was absolutely no hesitation in being 100 percent on board. Of my immediate family, I’m the only one that hasn’t served in the military, so supporting our veterans is something that has always been a cause near and dear to my heart,” Kerns said.
She said an integral part of supporting local veterans is to show up as a community and offer resources and inclusive spaces. She said she is honored to be able to offer space and share with the community in this way.
“I haven’t served myself, but I can understand what it’s like to return to civilian life. Before my dad retired 20 years ago, we lived in military housing, there’s a sense of camaraderie that feels lacking in civilian communities, and I’m hopeful that in partnering with the American Legion and Team RWB, we’re able to reach those in need of camaraderie and community, and share a little light, love and wellness,” Kerns said.
Leseman still has more plans he is hoping to bring to reality that include family nights at the Legion and ways to get children more involved to build relationships.