REYNOLDSVILLE — A new face at Reynoldsville American Legion Post 392 has brought along a positive attitude and a desire to make the Legion a pillar of the community with more events and inclusion than ever before.
Chuck Leseman recently moved to the area and was looking for a new Legion he could be a part of. While he said he was not very active at his home Legion, he wanted to step up and be more of an “active participant.”
He has accomplished this in recent months, partnering with Post 392 Commander Janine Wolverton. Together, Leseman has given the Legion a larger presence on social media and incorporated some new events that people of all ages can participate in for a sense of community.
“And that’s the key, community,” Leseman said. “What I envision is that we, I hope that we are trying to create a community of not just veterans, but their families and members of the local community, because I mean, we’re really just all in, we’re all part of this society.”
This is even more important to Leseman and Wolverton now, after many veterans had to experience the isolation of COVID-19.
“I mean, with COVID, the last couple years have just been — it’s been hard on everybody,” Leseman said. “But from a veterans’ perspective, these veterans that are dealing with the aftermath of multiple deployments into combat, post traumatic stress disorder, and all of that, and then the isolation.”
Wolverton said she is happy for the help and someone with as much enthusiasm and ideas as Leseman. She said the Legion has gained about eight new members in the last six months, which she said is a good sign.
“But I love it, because that’s the support I needed. Was someone who has some really great ideas. I needed that,” Wolverton said.
Leseman is excited to see that his efforts are having an impact and getting the attention of the community.
This new push is also coming on the heels of a change to the parameters to become an American Legion member. A commonly held belief is that only veterans, or their immediate family, are eligible. A recent change has enabled the grandchildren of veterans to also join the American Legion, and male spouses to female veterans can join the Auxiliary. Another change made in recent years is that veterans no longer had to serve during combat to join.
Changes that Leseman said he thinks made it so “just about everybody could become a member at some level.”
“Pennsylvania is one of the largest states with the population of veterans,” Leseman said. “Now that that opens up the membership eligibility, and so, you know, we’re hoping to reach out to those people as well.”
The Legion has started hosting a Go Ruck Club on Saturdays, partnered with And Now Yoga for Warrior Yoga on Monday, and is partnering with Team Red, White, and Blue.
“Team Red, White, it’s another veteran organization, service organization, that their primary mission is enrichment of the lives of veterans and their families. So, we kind of piggyback off of that. It’s open to all better, it’s open to anybody. So it’s not just veterans. It’s people who want to help bring open up doors of opportunity for veterans, and that’s what we want to do here with the Legion too,” Leseman said. “To support and enrich their lives as well. So it’s an easy way to kind of rally the troops, I guess.”
Along with these more physical events to get veterans out and moving, the Legion has also been hosting veteran suicide prevention meetings each month through the Altoona Veterans Affairs office.
“So, part of our thinking with trying to think outside the box with all these other events is to help possibly open up those opportunities. So people who are struggling or with these challenges, have a way to start new relationships, develop relationships, get active, and maybe we can help lower that. That number of veterans suicide,” Leseman said.
All of the Legion’s upcoming events, and any changes made, can be found on the Facebook page Reynoldsville American Legion Post #392. For specific questions, email mcmullensnyder@yahoo.com.