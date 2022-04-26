REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council approved a camera policy for the police security system after months of deliberation between the council, Mayor Mark August and Officer Tammy Murray.
The decision followed another heated discussion between August, Murray, Council President Bill Cebulskie and Councilman Tucker August, and an executive session that lasted about 30 minutes.
The policy requires there to be two key holders to get to the cameras, which would be Mayor August and someone from council. When the video needs to be looked at, it will be logged who looked at it and when. Murray will request to see the footage, and one of the key holders will let her in to ensure it is logged properly.
The same policy is going to be implemented at the borough maintenance building, as Cebulskie said “we have to get policies and procedures made for pretty much everything because it’s a place we’re lacking.”
Mayor August said he talked to the Mayor’s Association and was told that he had “every right” to write the policy he did, and there was “no reason the council should interfere with any policy” he wrote.
Mayor August initially wrote a policy for the police camera system, but for liability reasons the council contacted a law firm in Pittsburgh with experience in policy writing. The borough was unable to provide the firm’s name, but said the mayor’s policy was sent to the firm to take into consideration when writing the new policy.
“The council’s position would be that the camera systems are a council property. The police department is an entity of the borough and… if there were any civil actions about anything related to the camera system or the policy, it would be the borough that would be on the hook, and as such they (Pittsburgh law firm) wrote a policy that’s being suggested by council,” Solicitor Joe Ryan said.
Mayor August was not in favor of using the new policy, and said if it goes to the union it’s “just going to cost more money.”
“I don’t get why this has got to be a fight every freaking meeting over a stupid camera system that we put in the station. It’s not only covering the officer, it’s covering anybody that comes in that station that she’s bringing in,” August said.
Cebulskie said the attorney said the first policy was not a good one, and that the council is just trying to cover themselves legally. He questioned what would happen if something would come up missing from the cameras, and agreed that it shouldn’t happen, but said the borough needs to be covered in that situation.
Councilman Max Smith said a key component he saw missing from the mayor’s policy was keeping a log of who and when the camera system was accessed. He said this was a standard part of any video surveillance procedure.
Murray said it’s because it’s her, and that if it was anyone else it wouldn’t matter, which Cebulskie denied.
“The mayor has a right to control the police department,” Murray said. “There’s things that go on in the police department that the public can’t have access to.”
“It’s not the police department’s camera, it covers the entire building,” Cebulskie said. “We’re not arguing that, that’s why it’s under lock and key.”
Tucker August said the district attorney and state police should have a key, because they would be the ones to investigate if anything happened anyway.
Following the approval of the camera policy, Murray’s only comment was “the mayor controls the police department, not council.”