REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council had a discussion about the facade issues at the borough building during the meeting Monday evening.
Councilman Ralph “Tucker” August said he contacted three contractors to come look at the building, and only one responded. Palo, Inc. is the only one who responded and brought a masonry person with them.
The front door of the building has been closed to the public because of the facade issues.
“The engineers report said we should take off the bad stuff and then they’ll come in and look at it and determine if they’ve got to take it all off,” August said.
Palo provided the borough with a quote of $22,000 to take down the “bad sections,” according to August.
“It’s up to council if we want to let it drag on through the winter or if we want to get something done,” August said.
Council President Bill Cebulskie clarified the cost estimates so far were only to remove sections, not to re-build anything. He said the council might have to pay $47,000 for the removal of everything.
Council member Nichole Walk made a motion to move forward with Palo, saying it might only get worse if the council waits. August said Palo told him if everything has to come down, there will be several options available for the re-build.
“Something else to consider with this, I think just knowing the finances… is the possibility we may have to get a loan for part of it. We’ll need to include that if we need to, there’s a good chance we will,” Cebulskie said.
The council members all agreed it was disappointing to only have one company respond to their requests and not be able to choose from competing bids for possible better prices.
“If we have to get a loan then we have to get a loan. I mean if we have to we have to, public safety has to be our top priority,” Walk said.
Councilman Kyle Gordon said he found an old Reynoldsville Staar article that said the building was originally built in 1934 and the cost was $32,000.
Following the motion, a resident in the audience suggested asking the contractor if the borough could get any money out of limestone on the front of the building. The council also questioned if anyone would be interested in the piece that says “Reynoldsville” on it, and will be looking into this.
Borough park
The council also approved turning over the Reynoldsville Park to the Reynoldsville Fire Department.
Borough Solicitor Joe Ryan said there are certain advertising and bidding procedures that have to take place to sell real estate. One exception to this requirement is in the case of a volunteer fire department, according to Ryan.
“I think we can move forward with that, I’ve spoken with Darren (Scolese) a few times. We’ll have to get some work done, do some research on it as far as the deeds and the property itself, but that is something we’re able to do,” Ryan said.
The law also requires, in the case of a fire department, “if the property is ever to be used in such a manner that it’s not for fire department purposes the property has to revert back to the council,” Ryan said. This means if the department ever decides to sell the property, they can’t and it will come back to the borough instead.
Ryan said the only thing council loses out on is maintenance of the property.
Mayor Mark August said he’s heard concerns that the fire department won’t be allowed to let anyone else use the park. He clarified the park will still be able to be used as before, the only difference is the department is putting money into the park.