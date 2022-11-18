REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council accepted a proposed bid for a garbage contract from ARC Disposal, but not before a concerned citizen raised questions about how the contract would impact local scrap metal businesses.
The council’s work session on the first Monday of the month was canceled once again, pushing the garbage bids to the Wednesday meeting. ARC Disposal of Reynoldsville is owned by Bob Beck, who has been in the waste collection business for more than 30 years.
The council had previously approved a proposal from ARC Disposal but later had to rescind the approval because the process of obtaining bids for a garbage contract was not properly followed.
Before the proposal could be approved Wednesday, Zane Clinger of Clinger Metals spoke during the public comment section to question a clause in the contract he believes could cause problems for local scrap metal businesses like his own.
“I have concerns about section 6.4 in the garbage proposals. The contractor shall be the exclusive provider for all waste and recycling collection services for all residential and commercial properties for the duration of the contract. My question is, being a scrap dealer, does this include the scrap boxes at factories and businesses within the borough? Because it sounds like if so, it’s taking freedom of choice for who these businesses can sell their scrap to,” Clinger said.
Borough Solicitor Joe Ryan reviewed the contract language, saying the language of the new proposal is the same as the previous contract. While this was not an issue with the previous provider, Clinger continued to share concerns that the new provider could take advantage of the wording in the section saying “it’s very vague how it’s in here.”
“The current garbage contractor is not in the scrap business, so they’re not exercising their right in their existing contract, where lets say somebody new moves in and has a little involvement in the scrap business, this opportunity could be taken,” Clinger said.
Ryan said it was a good question, but that the “language is what it is.” Since the bids were already received, the language of the contract could not be changed. He told Clinger there could be an issue with it, but the council had no control over it at this point in the process.
“I guess it would be up to a court to answer your question if it came down to that,” Ryan said.
Council President Bill Cebulskie also said he felt that scrap was a different category from waste and recyclables. Ryan agreed with this, saying that if it did come to a court decision this was the stance he would take on the matter. The scrap is being sold rather than just collected for disposal like waste or recyclables.
“That’s a sale that I would say probably does not fall under this contract,” Ryan said.
Later in the meeting, before approving the bid for the contract, councilman Ralph “Tucker” August also raised concerns about the process that was used to request bids. He said the council never took time to look at the contract and make any changes they might have wanted.
August said he didn’t have a chance to see the specifics before they were sent out. Cebulskie said the old contract was used for the specs of the new proposals.
“When you guys started with this in the summer and you got us the three companies together… I just assumed you were using the old contract as the information for them to make a bid. Then you had the three companies and then we all got together and decided which company we were going to go with,” Cebulskie said.
Cebulskie further asked why the “task force” in charge of collecting the proposals didn’t look over the contract for changes before requesting the proposals. He said the group had three months to go over such details. August said the group only showed the companies the previous contract to determine if each company could supply the same services.
A motion was made to accept the bid from ARC Disposal for the garbage contract, and was approved with August as the sole opposition.