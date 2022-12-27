REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council approved several ordinances that have been discussed in recent months, along with the tax notice ordinance, and talked about the possibility of using some of the American Rescue Plan Act funds to give hazard pay to full-time employees who worked during the pandemic.
The council first approved the tax notice for 2023 the borough is required to pass by law.
The next ordinance approved was to remove the Quality of Life (QoL) ordinance from the books, defaulting the borough back to the Property Maintenance Code. This was requested by Nichole Walk, code enforcement officer and councilwoman.
“We already have the International Property Maintenance Code. The Quality of Life kind of overstepped the International Property Maintenance Code, so we won’t be replacing the Quality of Life ordinance, we’ll be deferring back in all aspects to the International Property Maintenance Code,” said Borough Solicitor Joe Ryan.
Walk told the council the QoL ordinance makes it difficult to take action against repeat offenders against the code book. The QoL requires people be given notice of their violation and several chances to comply before it goes to the magistrate office. Walk said this gives people the opportunity to only fix their violation at the last second without any repercussions, whereas Property Maintenance Code allows her to notify people of a violation once and give them a set amount of days to comply before citing them with the magistrate.
The QoL ordinance requires her to write out four tickets before she can cite a property owner. Walk previously said people often don’t pay their tickets anyway, because they think once they comply with the code they don’t have to pay the tickets anymore.
The council approved the repeal of ordinance 561, or the QoL ordinance.
The final ordinance the council considered was to amend the existing ordinance restricting animals allowed in the borough. This amendment was to add rabbits to the list of animals following ongoing issues with some residents. This was also approved.
“The former ordinance 405 was more limited in its description of what I’d call farm animals or nuisance animals from the borough perspective… What I liked about this language, and specifically in regard to rabbits –I’m sure plenty of people have rabbits that are pets and you’re not looking to eliminate people’s pets –but if animals are being raised or kept for their pelts or their meat, that’s what this language covers, and I think that would address the issue that we’ve talked about,” Ryan said at the November meeting when the council reviewed a draft of the ordinance.
The ordinance will not affect those who already house rabbits, but will prevent new residents from keeping rabbits for the above reasons. This was also approved by the council.
Borough hazard pay
The council then entered into an executive session from 6:14 to 6:37 p.m. to discuss personnel issues. Upon returning, Council President Bill Cebulskie explained the council was considering issuing hazard pay to full-time borough employees.
Councilman Max Smith said there were full-time employees who continued working for the borough in 2021, who were not laid off, nor took unemployment. He said there were three full-time and one 80-percent-time employee.
The borough received money from the relief plan that can be used for hazard pay to such employees, according to Smith.
“We know that there are other communities, surrounding communities that have done something similar, actually probably double the amount that we would be paying these employees. For the full-time employees that were here, $1,000 to each of them, or for somebody that was fractional at 80 percent, which would be $800. So, $3,800 in recognition for that hazard pay,” Smith said.
He made the motion to pay this to the employees. The motion was seconded by Councilman John Chesnalavich, and was put to a vote that ended 2-2, with Walk abstaining. Councilmen Ralph “Tucker” August and Michael Popson opposed. Councilman Kyle Gordon was absent from the meeting. The motion did not carry.
Committee appointments
During committee appointments, two open positions were filled by the council.
The first was the appointment of Frank Snyder to the Reynoldsville Area Industrial Development Board. The second was to appoint Henry Deible to the Reynoldsville Water Authority. Cebulskie was also reappointed to his position on the authority as the council representative.