REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council heard a proposal regarding grants and fundraising for upgrades to the borough’s park during its meeting Wednesday.
Assistant Borough Secretary Alyssa Manners said she has been looking into possible grants for the project.
“That’s something we were wondering if we could see about getting a grant for the resurfacing. The resurfacing was quoted out in the last paving bid, and to dedicate that in memory of Tyler Reynolds, and have a skate park put in down there,” Jackie Dixon, borough secretary said.
Reynolds was an 18-year-old Reynoldsville resident who died last year after a motorcycle accident.
She said the cost of the paving was quoted at $8,800 last year. The council was also presented with a cost breakdown of ramps.
The project would resurface an area of 125-by-75 feet, where the tennis courts used to be. Manners also said the basketball hoops would be left up.
Mayor Mark August suggested if it was going to be done with a grant, trying to get more money and doing something with the park “all together.”
“We’re the third largest borough in Jefferson County and we’ve got the worst park in Jefferson County,” August said.
Manners said the grant she has looked into can be applied for up to $20,000. She has estimated the whole skate park at about $10,500. She said she could add some playground equipment into the grant proposal, but the grant has to have matching funds.
Dixon and Manners agreed the match for the grant could come from fundraising for the skate park.
Camera system
The council also discussed the camera system for the borough, and bills related to the set up of the office.
“I already said I’d pay for the camera system, but this one here I don’t feel is our responsibility because that was something that tore apart before,” August said.
August agreed that a new camera system would be paid for by the police fund. He said the camera system has already been hooked up, but he didn’t feel it was the police department’s responsibility to pay for getting the computers and phone lines set up.
The council had a bill from Millertech, which is what August did not feel the police fund was responsible for.
“I know we had an open discussion internally about the camera system. The other piece though, that’s specific to Millertech here… This is connectivity to the office, setup of the office and independent of the camera discussion, right?” Max Smith said. “So if we’re going to take this in two parts, I do believe that this is just connectivity to get the office up and running independent of the camera system.”
Council President Bill Cebulskie was concerned about having the new system approved by the insurance company. He told August he would need to check with the insurance and have documentation to show, and until a protocol was put in place the new system can’t be used.
Smith said he believes it was more of a matter of what line item it was getting charged to on the budget, and that it was “more of the general office than the police budget.”
Dixon said part of the cost would come out of major police supplies, and part would come from miscellaneous expenses, lines 427 and 427.1 on the budget.
The council approved the cost of $1,060 for the connectivity, but tabled the $875 for the camera system. Cebulskie said the council agreed on having the existing cameras moved and have someone come in and do the wiring on the old system in December. The new cameras had not been approved yet.
Reynoldsville Pool
The borough also approved awarding the bid for the Reynoldsville Pool renovations to Francis J. Palo.