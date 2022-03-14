REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council met for a brief work session last week, giving a short update on the camera system discussion.
Council President Bill Cebulskie was not present for the meeting, so Vice President Kyle Gordon oversaw the agenda. When he asked if there was any update on the camera system, Councilman Max Smith provided a brief of the situation.
He said the council was waiting for something “authoritative” from the insurance company, which was why a vote was tabled at the last meeting. He also said the other borough cameras had been mentioned, which was something else being looked into.
“There was a good point made at the last meeting about cameras down at the borough office, the other cameras in town. The borough garage and the park, and if we were having a policy, yes they should be included in that policy. That’s a pending update that needs to be added,” Smith said.
Councilman John Chesnalavich asked about paying bills, saying he wanted to get Miller Tech paid since they had been waiting. This fell under the agenda item of the camera system, allowing the motion to be made.
Smith questioned this, saying he thought there was an issue with paying the bill. He said he agreed Miller Tech should be paid for time and service, but that there was consideration on returning the camera system.
“Neither here nor there on a second camera system, I just want to get what’s being done resolved, but I don’t want to create more issue between us here that all of us as council authorized when we know we have other council members that have questions about this,” Smith said.
He again agreed Miller Tech should be paid for the work, but that there was an open question about returning the system if that was the outcome of the camera system discussion.
At this point, Mayor Rick August said he did not remember there being a question of returning equipment. Smith said he believed Cebulskie asked this, which sparked August into further discussion.
“I’m not trying to start a fight here, but you guys need to start thinking for yourself, I’m sorry. Everyone on council needs to start thinking for themselves and quit letting one person influence this whole thing. This is why this whole thing is still going on,” August said.
As the discussion continued, it was brought to Smith’s attention that the second camera system was already fully installed and had been since January. Smith was under the impression Miller Tech had been stopped when the system was brought into question.
“Yeah, it can be paid, I just know we have an open policy issue, and we’ve been waiting to have further discussion on it,” Smith said.
Gordon said he did not believe the policy discussion will impact the use of the system. He said he believed the council was able to approve the payment and move on. The bill was for $875.
Sgt. Tammy Murray once again said the policy for police cameras was going to have to be different than the rest of the cameras because of security reasons, and the fact that police cameras would have information not be shared with the public.
The council then moved into an executive session regarding legal matters before adjourning the meeting.