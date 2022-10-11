REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council recently voted to rescind a garbage proposal that was approved at a previous meeting, and approved bids for the municipal building project.
The council had approved a proposal with ARC Disposal at its last meeting. Ed Yahner with Waste Management attended that meeting and told the borough the process used for obtaining the proposal was not correct.
Shortly after starting the work session last Monday, the council entered an executive session for legal matters related to the garbage proposal.
“We were under the impression from counsel that since we weren’t spending money we didn’t have to bid it out, we could just get proposals, take the one we wanted. It looks like anything where the citizens are also paying, that we would have to bid it out,” said Bill Cebulskie, council president.
The council’s plan is to create a specs sheet and ask companies to bid it and review them. The council had to then rescind its previous agreement with ARC.
“The section of law that deals with the contracts for boroughs, it’s pretty clear that boroughs have to bid out contracts. The subsequent section indicates that when a contract is for $18,500 or more that a bid is required. When this issue came up and I looked at it, the way that these contracts work, the borough council isn’t paying any money on these contracts, it’s a service that council receives but council doesn’t spend any money, so when this came up that the contract was expiring, my reading of that statute indicated to me since we’re not spending money it doesn’t have to be bid because council is not spending $18,500 out of the budget,” said Joe Ryan, borough solicitor.
He said there is a case from 1965 that established that even when it’s not the council’s money or borough money spent on services, but rather citizens’ money paying for services, it must be bid.
“I had indicated to council before the last meeting, which I wasn’t at, that it did not need to be bid, but my further review based on this case from 1965 did make pretty clear, which I didn’t see until very recently that this is a situation that needs to be bid,” Ryan said.
A motion was made by Council Member Nicole Walk to rescind the garbage contract, saying “for the record, I’m not happy about it.” The motion was to rescind the contract with ARC Disposal for a six-year period.
Bids for the garbage contract will be opened during the Oct. 19 meeting.
Bob Beck of ARC Disposal attended the meeting, and requested to speak following this motion, which was allowed.
“I’ve already purchased the toters for the town, which is non-refundable. We had to pay for the branding of them, so the toters are branded. I’ve ordered the bags, I had to pay for the branding of the bags, the signage, all that stuff, everything’s been ordered, everything’s been paid for. Because I was awarded this, twice,” Beck said.
He said he has secured the financing and paid for everything already for the contract. He said he also purchased event boxes like what Waste Management provided, and had to pay for the tool to cut the boxes, and the tool to put ARC Disposal on them, and ordered them for when there are festivals in town.
The council had nothing to offer, with Councilman Michael Popson saying “our hands are tied.”
“They’ve (Waste Management) already filed a Right-to-Know to see my bid. That’s the problem. And they’re a billion dollar company, I mean, they can come in here and give you this service if they wanted to… and I can’t compete with that, neither could you. Once these little guys are gone, it’s open season on you again,” Beck said.
Municipal building bids
The borough only received one bid on the municipal building restoration project from Palo, Inc. which the council accepted.
The bid includes a breakdown of site preparation costs of $14,474.57 and sod repair and restoration costs of $45,025.43, to total $59,500.
“I talked to Palo, they’re working with the engineers on the type of stuff to put on the building,” Councilman Ralph “Tucker” August said.
ARPA funds
The council also discussed the second round of American Rescue Plan Act stimulus money. Cebulskie said the committees are working on lists so the borough can decide how to allocate the money. He said it’s also almost budget time, and the budget committee is going to be working again, too.