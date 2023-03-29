REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council discussed the waste collection ordinance that is on the books, and they accepted the resignation of Councilman Max Smith during a recent meeting.
Councilwoman and code enforcer Nichole Walk said it was mentioned at a previous meeting, and that there is an ordinance in the books to enforce garbage collection in the borough. She provided a copy to the council to read.
“It pretty much says it needs to be picked up at least once a week. It also says that people can’t just take their garbage and get rid of it, it has to be through a licensed company, and we’re contracted through ARC (Disposal),” Walk said. “We have people … three packets of people that are not getting – they’re picking them up, but they’re not signed up for garbage yet.”
She said there are some who are not getting garbage at all, and a few who are still being collected by Waste Management. Walk also said there were rumors that residents don’t have to pay for their garbage if they haven’t received a toter yet, which ARC owner Bob Beck said the toters are ready and will be delivered.
“If you read this it states that you can’t just do away with your own garbage, it has to be picked up once a week by a garbage company, and we are contracted through ARC, so that means everybody in Reynoldsville Borough needs to get their residential garbage through ARC,” Walk said.
Council President Bill Cebulskie asked if there was a fine associated with violating the ordinance. Walk read directly from the ordinance, which said a fine “not more than $1,000 in costs or a prosecution and in default of payment of such fine and cost to imprisonment for not more than 30 days.”
No letters have been sent regarding this ordinance as of the council meeting, because Walk said she wanted the ordinance to be announced publicly before she began sending out letters. She said now that the ordinance has been discussed in a public forum, she said she would start sending letters because, “there are ordinances, there are codes and they can be enforced.”
Beck said for those who haven’t signed up for service, he planned to go door-to-door when he started delivering the toters. Walk praised Beck for his work he’s done so far in cleaning up the town and collecting the waste of residents who have yet to pay their bills.
“I just feel we need to back him because we contracted him. Whether it would’ve been any other company, we need to back who we contract with,” Walk said.
She said the code falls to her to enforce as the code enforcement officer. She was adamant the rumors needed to be stopped.
Vice President Kyle Gordon said the purpose of having a borough contract is to enforce the ordinance being discussed.
Council resignation
The Borough Council received a letter of resignation from Max Smith from his seat on the council, effective Feb. 28. The Borough Solicitor Joe Ryan said the council had 45 days to accept the resignation and 30 days to fill the seat.
The council does already have three letters of interest from prior resignations. Ryan said the council wanted to see as much interest as possible to “be properly vetted” and the decision made at the next meeting.
Letters of interest can be sent to the borough office with contact information included. Smith’s seat is for a two-year term on the council.
Ryan said it is “very important” the council has a quorum on April 17 to avoid the courts taking action on the vacant seat.
Borough Park update
Solicitor Ryan provided a new update from the Department of Conservation of Natural Resources on the borough park. He said DCNR replied with a “really long list of things we need to get done in order to seek their approval.”
The council needs an official letter from council requesting approval, which must include a summary of the purpose and benefit of the conversion, a description of the conversion, alternatives that were considered, and documentation of public input or outreach, a copy of the deed, and map showing the proposed area.
Ryan said he has the assessed values, maps, and deeds and is working on the letter. He said the public input or outreach. There is an online poll for public comment available on the Reynoldsville Community Association website, goreynoldsville.com and a form in the March edition of the Reynlow Community News that can be filled out and turned in to Ryan’s office at 449 E. Main St. regarding the park.
“I would encourage everybody to please do that because we need it going forward, whether you’re for it or against it. They really want to see what the public’s opinion is, so certainly I would encourage you to either get the paper ballot from the newspaper or the electronic ballot so we have that to add,” Ryan said.
The council has already received 20 responses, all positive according to Ryan. He said this response from the DCNR is a positive one, as he worried they would say “no” immediately on reaching back out.
“Certainly they’re considering it, and I think it would be a great thing for town. I know the fire department is looking forward to the opportunity, I think it’s a great opportunity to let them take that over,” Ryan said.