REYNOLDSVILLE — A proposed 2023 budget with no tax increase was approved for advertisement by the Reynoldsville Borough Council this week, but not without some tense discussion.
The proposed budget has revenue of $916,025 compared to revenues of $865,625 in 2022.
Some confusion on the Finance Committee caused an issue when the proposed budget was presented. Mayor Mark August and Councilman John Chesnalavich questioned why Chesnalavich was not part of the budget planning meeting as a member of the Finance Committee.
Council President Bill Cebulskie and Councilman Max Smith both said this was just a mix up on the committee members. Cebulskie said it was mentioned at the last council meeting that a budget meeting needed to be held, and that Max Smith, Kyle Gordon and Michael Popson said they were part of the committee. Chesnalavich allegedly never spoke up otherwise, so was not included in the planning of the meeting.
Cebulskie then attended the committee meeting in place of Gordon who was unable to attend. Chesnalavich felt he was purposefully left out, though both Cebulskie and Smith said they did not know who was on the committee.
Smith said he was happy to review any of the budget items again with Chesnalavich. Chesnalavich countered by asking where the budget item for a part-time police officer was.
“Why does the police department always get left out on all these budgets? I asked for $40,000 for a part-time officer so we had another officer to cover when the other officer is off, and I don’t even get put in there for nothing,” August said.
Smith said he looked at the budget and it can’t be covered at this time. August then complained about $100,000 being spent on a new excavator for the borough crew, saying he felt a police officer is more important.
Both Cebulskie and Smith said the excavator would allow the borough crew to work with the water authority and eventually generate more revenue “and then maybe make more money to do those things,” according to Cebulskie.
August then asked why the officer couldn’t be funded with the remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds.
“That’s a one-time allocation, you can’t fund a salary out of emergency relief money,” said Gordon.
Smith said he was happy to revisit the budget items in another meeting.
“It’s a proposed budget, there are things we can work with yet. We need to pass it so it can be advertised,” Cebulskie said.
Smith followed this by saying the budget is just a budget and whatever actually happens is a totally different thing.
“Now we do know from an income perspective and an expense perspective, we balanced. If we shift or move from different line items to afford other items that everybody in the council wants then that’s fine,” Smith said.
Cebulskie and August remained at odds regarding the importance of increasing a police force and increasing infrastructure in the borough, with Cebulskie saying “we can only do so much at one time.”
Smith motioned to advertise the proposed budget, with the added comment that additional corrections can be made to the budget during the year now that it’s been balanced. This motion passed with council members Ralph “Tucker” August and Nichole Walk abstaining as they are also employed by the borough.