REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council welcomed a new mayor and a new member of council at the reorganization and regular meeting on Monday.
John Chesnalavich Jr. joined the council as the newest elected member, taking the place of Darren Scolese on the board.
Newly elected Mayor Mark August presided over the reorganization of the council.
Bill Cebulskie was nominated to continue serving in his role as council president with no opposing nominations. He was awarded the position.
Kyle Gordon, who was first appointed to council before securing his term in the November election, was nominated for the role of vice president with no opposition. Max Smith, who was also previously appointed to fill a vacancy before winning a seat in the November election, was awarded the position of president pro-tempore with no opposing nominations.
The council named Cebulskie, Gordon and council Secretary Jackie Dixon as the three check signers for the borough.
The council also approved meeting days and times to be the first Monday of the month and third Wednesday of the month both at 6 p.m. The meetings will continue to be held at the Reynoldsville Fire Hall.