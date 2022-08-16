REYNOLDSVILLE — Second Chance Boutique is preparing to open in Reynoldsville as step two in Angel Lutcher and Jenn Marsico’s larger plan to help break the cycle they have seen in the local prison system.
Second Chance Boutique is a second-hand clothing store at 410 E. Main St., in the old wine and spirits building. Lutcher is planning for a grand opening on Friday to celebrate the new store and next phase in her mission.
Working in partnership with the DuBois Light and Life Church and Found Ministries, the clothing store will offer quality second-hand clothing, job opportunities to those freshly leaving the prison system, and a support system to help them transition back to an independent life.
“The goal is to get a really good foundation and deal with some of the broken places that causes us all to go astray… Then hopefully within three months in the program, they’ll be able to work and it’s a requirement to be able to work some place, but we also want to help with education,” Lutcher said.
Lutcher has a background in mental health and said seeing so many people failed by the system led her to where she is today.
“I was in the mental health field working at the drop-in center, and I saw a lot of prisoners coming in and out. And it broke my heart because they were constantly going back into prison. They couldn’t get out of that cycle,” Lutcher said.
Seeing the impact this cycle had on families as well, she began to pray over it, and search for a way to help. Lutcher is a believer that “you can’t just complain about something if you’re not willing to have solutions for them.”
During a Mission Corp course at her church, she met Marsico who held a similar vision to herself. Marsico watched her father go through the prison system and the cycle, and also developed a dream of providing housing for those coming out of the system. This led to the development of Captivated by Christ Ministries.
Marsico laid the foundation of phase one, which is her going into the prisons and ministering to the inmates. She goes weekly or bi-weekly depending on the facility. There is also a pen pal program to give inmates someone to write to as well.
“The second phase is the store. We are looking to provide employment, but also funding for the houses. One of the problems is they come out and they have so many fines and so many obligations that it’s hard for them to find work. Employment that can pay and they don’t have money left over, so we want to make it as affordable as possible,” Lutcher said.
The organization is working under the Found Ministries nonprofit status. Light and Life Church uses Tithe.ly for online giving, and donations can be marked specifically for “captivated.”
“I’m tired of seeing broken homes and fatherless homes, and I’m tired of seeing amazing people be stuck in a system that they can’t get out of,” Lutcher said.
All of the clothing in the store has been donated to support the cause, and most if it is new according to Lutcher. Most of it has come through word of mouth about what it is she and Marsico are trying to do.
The shop is offering gently used clothing and she said donations can also be made at the shop during business hours.
“One of the things that I’m a big proponent of is identity and when you come out of prison, there is no value for yourself. You don’t feel good about yourself. And so I wanted to provide higher end clothing at an affordable rate so that they can feel good about themselves,” Lutcher said.
Lutcher has also reached out to several employers in the area about employing some of people as well. She said people have been “very receptive” to the idea, and she thinks this is partly because of the added layer of accountability provided by her ministry.
The third phase of Lutcher and Marsico’s plan is to open houses for those coming out of prison with programming. Her church deals with childhood trauma and things that would cause people to devalue themselves. This is one aspect of programming she hopes to include in the housing project.
The pair have talked about building their own housing, but have also had landlords reach out willing to work with them and offer support in housing.
“And they’re beautiful houses and great communities,” Lutcher said.
This stage is still a work in progress as the pair prepare to open the store and build on the second phase of the program.