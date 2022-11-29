REYNOLDSVILLE — Reynoldsville celebrated the start of the holiday season on Saturday with a light up night and Christmas parade.
Residents gathered at the front of the freshly fixed borough building for the lighting of the tree ahead of the parade. The Garbage Pit food truck was also set up down the street in the Reynoldsville Historical society parking lot, providing food for those waiting for the fun to start.
Before lighting the tree, Reynoldsville Community Association Vice President Sam Bundy led the crowd in singing Christmas carols. After a few songs, the countdown was started for the lighting of the tree, but no lights came on.
After some technical difficulties with the lights, the tree was lit to the cheers of the crowd. After celebrating the lighting of the tree, the crowd began singing “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”
Bundy also gave a few announcements from the RCA, saying there will be events in town every Saturday. The food truck will also be there every Saturday for the events as well.
“We have events planned here in Reynoldsville for every Saturday before Christmas including arts and crafts for the kids, paint and sips for the moms or the dads … There are other things that are going on every Saturday,” Bundy said.
The entire schedule of events can be found at goreynoldsville.com. There will be several scavenger hunts, cookie decorating, face painting, and craft activities in the coming weeks.
“The last Saturday of the month (before Christmas) you’ll be able to have your pictures taken with Santa Claus down at Roses on Main. Moms and Dads, we’re going to have a background and stuff like that,” Bundy said.