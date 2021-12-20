REYNOLDSVILLE — A concerned citizen questioned the Reynoldsville Borough Council last week on the status of an appeal related to the labor case involving police Officer Tammy Murray.
Citizen Leeanne Toombs has regularly appeared at council meetings in the past to request updates on the situation with the police department and the case.
She said she heard the appeal against Murray’s case has been dropped, which Borough Solicitor Joe Ryan said was the intention.
“I believe that’s the intention, I don’t know exactly where that stands. That’s between the union council and labor council that’s hired by the insurance company. So, I don’t know the exact status of that, that’s where that’s headed though is my understanding,” Ryan said.
Toombs expressed concerns about the borough continuing to pay an extra six percent on Murray’s salary. Ryan again said he did not know the status of this and that it was a labor council issue. Toombs said she didn’t understand how the council didn’t know the status.
“He’s telling you that we dropped it, and they’re figuring out all the details,” said Bill Cebulskie, council president.
“I don’t believe there’s a final resolution at this moment,” Ryan said.
Councilman Tucker August spoke up to say he didn’t think they should have anything to do with the borough’s money and what’s owed to Murray.
“It’s being drug out so long, I can’t understand why it’s taking so long to do all this stuff,” August said.
Ryan said there is a specific labor council that was hired, and he doesn’t know anything. Toombs asked the council to find out an update and share at the next meeting. Ryan said he would like to see a final resolution reached before the next meeting.
“Honestly any update we might get from them, I don’t think we’d be at liberty to disclose until it’s final anyway,” Ryan said.
Toombs again spoke about the extra six percent allegedly being added to Murray’s salary that would “come back on the taxpayers.” Ryan and Cebulskie explained that Murray is back to work now, so no matter how long the labor council takes on negotiations, no more money will be added to what the borough owes her for her time off work.
Without the appeal, the borough will still owe Murray the money from the already settled Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board ruling. According to this ruling, the borough is required to pay Murray lost wages and benefits she would have earned as a full-time police officer from February 13, 2020, until the date of her reinstatement. This will still be in effect once the appeal is officially dropped.