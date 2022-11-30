REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Community Association is offering several programs to help families this holiday season.
The programs are centered around the Christmas tree set up in the Kenneth L. Lyons Veterans Memorial Park on Main Street. RCA Vice President Sam Bundy called the tree “the angel and dove tree.”
The tree features angel tags as part of the angel tree program through The Salvation Army. This angel tree is in partnership with the DuBois Salvation Army, and has the tags of local children and their Christmas lists.
The public can choose an angel tag, or multiple tags, from the tree and purchase the gifts listed on that tag. Once they are purchased, they can be dropped off at The Salvation Army with the tag to be distributed to the correct families and placed under their trees on Christmas.
The RCA is also offering dove ornaments on the tree to honor loved ones.
“We have these little doves that people are going to purchase as a fundraiser for the RCA, but they can write the name of a loved one on the dove. They’re going to spray it so it stays there, and then we’re going to hang them on the tree. So, it’s like a community remembrance tree,” said Bundy.
The doves will be available at the Second Chance Boutique, also located on Main Street.
“They can purchase the doves, they can actually put the name on and it can be sprayed to keep it from washing off, and then they come down here and hang it on the tree,” Bundy said.
After Christmas, anyone who purchased a dove will be able to come take it from the tree.
The RCA is also going to have events every Saturday night in town leading up to Christmas. The events will be for both children and adults, and will feature crafts, cookie decorating, and paint and sips.
The full list of the events is available on goreynoldsville.com.