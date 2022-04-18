REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Community Association recently did a walk of Main Street with members of the PA Downtown Center for recommendations on improving the borough’s downtown area. The RCA also invited members to a recent meeting to plan how to move forward.
Bill Fontana, the director of strategic initiatives for the PA Downtown Center, attended the RCA meeting last Thursday. Fontana gave recommendations for the association to operate easier and discussed future goals and possible funding the group can apply for.
The RCA currently has $12,500 of United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Placemaking Innovation grant money available to it.
“As a result of the walking tour, I think that two projects came up for the utilization of that money,” Fontana said.
The first project is the blight mitigation program, which will give the RCA the ability to initiate a conservatorship effort over blighted properties. Fontana said this will also allow the RCA to get a user-friendly map of the central business district to track vacancies or businesses.
“There is a law in Pennsylvania that allows either a municipality or a nonprofit organization to file a petition in common pleas court… that any property owner that is letting a property lie vacant, unmarketed, unused, deteriorating… to file a petition to take day-to-day control of that property,” Fontana said.
The property owner will be granted an amount of time by the courts to either fix the property or get rid of it. Any money put into the property by the conservator will have to be repaid by the owner before the conservatorship is removed.
He estimated going through with a conservatorship on a property would cost about $4,000 of the USDA money. The second project decided on was to get a conceptual design plan for a property in town to improve it for festivals and events like farmers markets. The cost of these would be about $1,500 to $1,800 per drawing plus a budget to develop it.
The RCA approved spending the USDA innovation grant on these two projects suggested by Fontana.
“This becomes the conceptual basis for now applications to either DCED (Department of Community and Economic Development) or USDA or whomever for money to improve the property in a year or so,” Fontana said.
Fontana also questioned about a facade renovation program the organization had started. Board member Sheri Price said the RCA has design guidelines, but never funded the program. She said this is because the group was told the plan wouldn’t hold any weight unless the borough was zoned.
Price said the RCA had started the process of having downtown zoned, but there was “turmoil.” Fontana said it doesn’t have to be a Main Street program, though it’s preferable, to apply for a facade grant from the DCED.
He said having letters of interest from businesses interested in facade work to include in an application would help. Businesses would have to follow the RCA guidelines to get money, and Fontana suggested having an informational session for businesses in town regarding this.
The RCA also elected officers, which still needed to be updated from the beginning of the year. The officers were all re-elected to their current positions as follows:
- President –Sarah Caltagarone
- Vice President –Sam Bundy
- Secretary –Denise Preston
- Treasurer –Cathay Striegel
- At-large member –Bonnie Kaushik