REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Community Association requested an update from the Reynoldsville Borough Council on establishing zoning to the downtown area.
RCA President Sarah Caltagarone addressed the council on several matters, one of which was to ask “where things are at with the zoning?” Borough President Bill Cebulskie said he spoke with Jim Venture, and found some issues the borough needs to consider before moving on the issue.
Venture is with the engineering firm PVE, who the RCA approached for assistance in establishing a “downtown” zone in the borough.
“Maybe you guys know this… to make that a business area from Third to Fifth (streets), what about the residents that are there?” Cebulskie asked.
Caltagarone said residents are allowed to live in that zone as long as they are not living in a “storefront” space. Cebulskie said there is a conference next week he is planning to attend online specifically about this issue. He said there’s more than just apartments in the area, as there is a house on Main Street in the exact area the RCA is requesting be zoned for businesses.
“That’s a resident that would be within that, and then my understanding from what I’ve seen is any apartments that have living space on the first floor, that could throw that off too, and there’s two or three buildings that have living spaces on the bottom floor,” Cebulskie said.
He further said the council would like to see the money become available that zoning would bring, but these issues have to be addressed first.
“We don’t want anybody to lose their home or anything. We want the businesses that are there to stay and we don’t want to have more apartments,” Caltagarone said.
Cebulskie said Venture was the one who thought there might be issues with the residential structures. Members of the RCA requested attending the online conference as well, which Cebulskie said was OK, and invited them to join him for the online call.
The RCA also requested several street closures for upcoming festivals and celebrations this year. The first request was for Fifth Street from Willow to Main streets be closed for vendors during the Red, White, and Blueberry Festival. The council approved the closure for July 15.
“The reason it’s so early being that we need to get things moving so we can get our advertising out quicker,” Caltagarone said.
There were about 40 vendors last year, and the RCA is anticipating more vendors this year. This road closure gives them more space for the vendors.
Caltagarone also requested Main Street be closed from Fifth to Third streets on Nov. 25 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. for the Christmas parade, because they worry about someone getting hurt with cars still using Main Street. She also said the closure would allow the RCA to plan more for on the street, like the food truck last year.
Cebulskie said the borough would have to get permission from PennDOT to close a state road. Fire Chief Darren Scolese spoke up to say the request was only to close parking places, not the road. The council approved this request to close parking on Main Street, adjusting the time from 5 to 6:30 p.m.