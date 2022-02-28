REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council heard from several concerned citizens, with a large part of the concerns being about borough employees.
Council member Ralph “Tucker” August signed up to speak as a concerned citizen during the meeting to address alleged discussion about borough employees on the internet and in town.
“I want to inform, and let the people know just what our employees do, and they’re not thieves and they’re not dopers,” August said.
He defended Borough Secretary Jackie Dixon’s pay rate, saying she has been with the borough 40 years and has worked up on pay raises over that amount of time. He said she worked for it and negotiated her way to her current pay and it was approved by previous councils.
He also mentioned her efforts in collecting back taxes for the borough, saying if it was turned over to a collection agency, the money collected would be less.
“So I just want to inform some people just what her job is and she works in that office and she does a good job,” August said.
He also spoke about the borough crew, naming Road Supervisor Rick Troutman specifically for his work with the borough.
Troutman was brought onto the crew to help work on equipment, having a background working in a mechanic garage. August said he goes with him to check on jobs around the town and that “he’s good at his job, he knows what he’s doing, and he saves the borough money by working on equipment in the garage.
“We plan our attack every morning down there on what we’re going to do, and we got a lot of work to do this summer,” August said.
The rest of the council echoed this sentiment about the borough employees, with Council President Bill Cebulskie saying everyone does a good job and “has earned what they have.”
Citizen Stacy Snedden spoke after August, returning to the issue of employees. She questioned if a new part-timer had recently been hired by the borough, saying that it hadn’t been advertised. The council said they had an employee on a leave of absence who returned, but had not hired anyone.
Snedden said she had a right to know of the borough employees, and the employee in question was not included, nor hired back. August then said the employee was working and he didn’t care what paperwork she had. The discussion between the two turned heated before it was ended by Cebulskie saying Snedden’s two minutes were up. Nothing further on the topic was said.
Yellow Brick Road concerns Yes, that’s really the road name
The final concerned citizens to speak were Nicole and Andre St. Laurent, who came with concerns about Yellow Brick Road. The couple live on the road and had several photos and video of the ice and water problems on the road.
The St. Laurents said there are two broken pipes at the end of the driveway and the area stays wet and covered in ice when temperatures are freezing. Nicole expressed concerns the road would form a sinkhole eventually.
They also said their garbage company has been threatening to quit picking up their garbage because of the trouble the trucks have there, and they occasionally don’t get their mail because of it. The borough said they have spoken with the garbage company.
The council said they would make sure winter maintenance takes place more frequently until the borough crew is able to work on the problem.