REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council and Reynoldsville Community Association continued discussions of establishing zoning in the downtown area during the borough council’s meeting on Monday.
Reynoldsville Community Association President Sara Caltagarone and treasurer Cathy Streigel signed up to speak during public comment again, wanting to get zoning in place to help grant efforts. The two attended a Zoom meeting about proper zoning with Council President Bill Cebulskie.
“We did find out that the apartments and residential places on Main Street would be grandfathered in, we wouldn’t have to do anything about that,” Caltagarone said.
She then turned it over to Streigel who did some research on the topic. She looked to what Brookville Borough does for zoning as a template for Reynoldsville to follow.
Streigel found that Brookville has a “Downtown Commercial District,” or DC zone, that provides just Main Street zoning.
“The district is designed to preserve the quality and vibrant downtown of Brookville -hopefully Reynoldsville –through benefits of having a unique and historic appearance and a residential population in those second and third stories of the buildings,” Streigel read from information taken from the borough website.
She said there is also a zoning district map available online as well. She pointed to the DC zone, which is all the RCA is asking for at this time. She said if the borough would decide to take it further, there are other zones they could follow from Brookville.
The borough would need to follow a community infrastructure strategy for Jefferson County, which is available online through the county’s website. She again said the borough could use Brookville as an example to follow the correct protocol.
Streigel said there has to be a zoning board appointed, and the borough solicitor has to be involved. Cebulskie said there also has to be a planning committee, which Streigel agreed with. Those boards also have to have public meetings to announce what the plans are.
“As far as starting this, I think we need to appoint a zoning board, that has to be appointed by the council, and that can be anyone. We have a couple of people interested, but we were hoping someone for the board might also be interested, or someone else from the public might be interested, just to keep all of our ideas,” Streigel said.
She said the point of the zoning board is to make sure everyone is being protected, and nothing will be built on Main Street the borough doesn’t want there. Streigel is also going to call the county to see if there’s any available funding to pay for the zoning.
Cebulskie said there is going to be another Zoom meeting regarding zoning, and asked if the RCA would be interested in attending it again. He said since they are doing most of the “footwork” he wanted them included.
He told Caltagarone and Streigel if they could get a list of people interested in serving on the zoning board, the council would establish and appoint the board at the next meeting.