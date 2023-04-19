REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council began its meeting Monday evening by appointing a new council member to fill the vacant seat left by Max Smith who resigned last month.
The council appointed Zach Garman to the vacant seat, with Councilman John Chesnalavich opposing the appointment. Smith’s term runs until the end of 2024.
“We interviewed all three of them, and Zach gave an awesome interview and Dave Fleeger gave an awesome interview and it was tight between the two of them, both of them did very well interviews,” said Councilwoman Nichole Walk.
Garman was in attendance, and was sworn in after the meeting by Mayor Mark August.
Prior to this appointment, Garman was running a campaign for the upcoming election for the Reynoldsville Borough Council. Garman is a lifelong Reynoldsville resident, and said he is “committed to making a positive impact for my fellow neighbors.”
He said as a council member he will work hard to ensure the community has “the guidance and assets it deserves.” He also said he believes in collaborative and inclusive approaches that combine truth, honesty and integrity for positive change.
Code enforcement report
Walk, acting as code enforcement officer, also updated the council saying she has sent 154 letters out regarding waste collection, and that ARC Disposal has received 80 or more new signups. She said she is also out ticketing again, which is bringing in some money.
During her report, she was also asked about the progress made on a property on Main Street that is a concern. Walk said she has talked with the owner, who said they were out of town until May. The owner told her he is going to have a new pool put on the property, and provided her the contact information for his “pool guy,” who Walk confirmed is an accredited individual.
The council further asked about other concerns regarding garbage and the porch on the property. Walk said the letter the owner received cited all the violations she found on the property. Residents at the meeting then informed Walk the owner is back in town already. She said she would reach out to the owner.
Councilman Ralph “Tucker” August asked why Walk couldn’t call the owner and give a time limit to have the property cleaned up by, which sparked frustrations.
“He’s not the only house out there, he’s not the only issue out there… I have an idea, why don’t the people that don’t understand my job do it and take it to (Judge David) Inzana and hear what they have to say. It’s not black and white, you can’t just say ‘go clean up your pigsty, you got two hours.’ If it’s not in the ordinance, and you can’t back it up, you can’t do anything about it,” Walk said.
August continued to complain about properties needing to be cleaned up saying “this is what’s bad, can’t get nothing done. No wonder this town’s going downhill.”
The meeting was moved on to the buildings and equipment report following this exchange.
Later in the meeting, Walk announced she was putting in her two-week notice as the code enforcement officer, saying “you can find one that just caters to certain people, and I’m done.” Nothing further was said on this matter.