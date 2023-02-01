REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council was approached by the Reynoldsville Community Association about the need for zoning in town once again, and discussed concerns related to the switch of waste disposal service at the start of the year during a rescheduled meeting on Monday.
Sarah Caltagarone spoke to the council on behalf of the Reynoldsville Community Association and businesses on Main Street. Caltagarone, RCA president, was joined by Cathy Striegel, RCA treasurer and Bonnie Kaushik, RCA member.
“It’s not about rezoning, it’s about zoning. We need to really get from Third to Fifth Street zoned. We can’t apply for any grants, every grant that the community association gets to fill out the paperwork, the first thing is, ‘is your town zoned?’ Well you might as well throw it in the garbage, you can’t get it done,” Caltagarone said.
She further said about 80 percent of the businesses in town are run by women, and there are many grants specifically for women in business. She said they can’t do anything because of the lack of zoning.
“I think you need to quit putting this on the backburner and get with the program because we’re missing out on a lot of grants from COVID that the money’s out there. It’s just thousands and thousands of dollars,” Caltagarone said.
The council questioned the steps that were already taken in the past regarding zoning, saying they met with PVE LLC –an engineering firm. Council President Bill Cebulskie said he “thought this was done two years ago.” Caltagarone confirmed that Jim Venture of PVE developed a plan for the borough to establish zones, but it was never pursued. The RCA representatives also said Venture has ways of getting the money for the project as well.
The council asked what steps they have to take, with Cebulskie asking why nothing was done before. Caltagrone said the borough needs to call Venture and start the process, because the RCA cannot do the zoning for them.
“If there’s anything possible, fundraisers or whatever, whatever we have to do, we need to do this this year. We can’t move forward in this town without this being done,” Caltagarone said.
The RCA said they will put Venture in contact with the borough council to get the process moving. Cebulskie said the council couldn’t make an official motion since it was not on the agenda, but that an agenda item would be on next month’s agenda.
Maintenance building bids
The council opened bids for the maintenance building project to insulate the building, putting on new tin, and a new roof.
The first bid came from Eli Miller at $59,800
The second bid came from Golden Yoke Construction for $61,000.
The third bid came from Mountain View Roofing for $68,500.
The council approved Eli Miller’s bid and for the money to come out of the American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Waste disposal services
Councilman John Chesnalavich raised the issue of Waste Management continuing to pick up residential waste in the borough even though ARC Disposal was awarded the bid by the council. He also said some people were worried about having to have a garbage can instead of just putting bags out. Bob Beck of ARC said no one was required to have a can while waiting for the ARC cans to arrive.
Beck also said some people paid ARC for three months at the beginning of the year, and now Waste Management won’t provide a refund, which could be the reason for some residential pickups still happening.
There were also some issues raised about contacts being automatically renewed for some of the businesses in town too, and different rates being charged to end the contract prematurely.
Beck estimated that about half of the businesses in town have switched to using ARC Disposal, but Waste Management won’t come pick up their disposal containers.
“We’ve gotten businesses in town… they won’t come pick their container up because they know I have no place to set a container,” Beck said.
Solicitor Joe Ryan will look into the situation, but wasn’t sure who’s responsibility some of these issues were.
Hazard pay
Clarification was made on the borough’s motion to provide hazard pay to full-time employees who worked during the COVID-19 pandemic. Solicitor Joe Ryan said the last vote during the Jan. 2 meeting was 3-2 and was believed to be a failed motion because Nichole Walk had to abstain from voting.
“There were six members present, one abstained, a vote was taken that was 3-2, so that vote would have passed in regard to the payment of those funds,” Ryan said.