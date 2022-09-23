REYNOLDSVILLE — The second round of American Rescue Plan Act funds are being allocated to boroughs in the area, causing a heated argument during the Reynoldsville Borough Council meeting Monday evening.
The borough recently received the second half of the ARPA funds, $138,967.69 that was applied for by the Reynoldsville Water Authority under Authority President Barry Fillman.
Councilman Ralph “Tucker” August became upset early in the discussion saying the water authority applied for it because “council didn’t even get to say anything about it.” He said the second half of the money should go to the borough.
“The government gave that to the Reynoldsville Borough, I have the paper here, they gave us $277,000 and it went right back to the water company first check, we didn’t even get to speak and say ‘hey we need to do this, fix this, fix that,’” August said.
He said the council should have voted to give them the money, but it never did. He again said the borough should get the second half.
“You guys all don’t realize that was free money to the borough, not the water authority, and it wasn’t done right, so therefore that second half of that money, this borough should have the say where it goes,” August said.
Council President Bill Cebulskie asked what was done wrong in the process, which Tucker said was that the council wasn’t asked about possible projects before the water authority filed the application. He said the council didn’t have any say on the money, which was not appropriate.
“We (Cebulskie and Fillman) did the paperwork because we didn’t want to lose the money, there was two days left,” Cebulskie said about the application.
August asked if the check was made out to the Reynoldsville Borough or the Reynoldsville Water Authority, which Borough Secretary Jackie Dixon said neither as it was direct deposited into the borough’s general fund.
“It was brought up and they ignored it, I didn’t know what else to do, I wasn’t going to lose the money, I wondered if someone else could use it so that it stayed in town,” Cebulskie said.
Recommended Video
August also argued against the fact that the deadline approached with no discussion, saying he asked Dixon about the money several times after a nearby township received their allocation.
Cebulskie said when people started receiving their money it was too late because the application had to be turned in six months before that. August continued to argue that he was never notified or asked about it.
“The Reynoldsville Borough needs the money, not the water authority. If they want to apply for grants, get the grants, there’s all kinds of water grants out there, but no we have to turn over our money that we should’ve had,” August said.
When asked if the water tank was fixed, which is what the ARPA funds were applied for, Cebulskie said “no” because the authority had to wait for the balance to arrive for the project to be completed.
August said if the borough couldn’t come to the conclusion who the money belonged to it, he would call for an investigation. He also insisted it was applied for incorrectly because it was not done by the borough council.
Dixon said the borough has to be the applicant when anything is applied for by the water authority. She also said she spoke to two people who said the money had to be used for the specific purpose listed on the application, but she didn’t know if this applied to the second half or not.
“The original application said it had to be used for water, storm drains, or sewer so we had them submit it… Then, because most municipalities missed the deadline, they extended it and added a list of a hundred more things, because we just wanted to make sure we had it in by the deadline,” Cebulskie said. “I didn’t want Reynoldsville to lose the money at all.”
Cebulskie suggested tabling the discussion until the borough could find out how the second half of the funds have to be used. He said as long as the money stays in town, he doesn’t care where it goes, but the borough needs to make sure it follows the application requirements.
“It should’ve been a council decision, it wasn’t. You’re saying it was a last minute thing, well we have phones you could’ve called us if you wanted to. There’s no excuse for this stuff, that’s all I’m saying. That’s money that was given to the borough and even though you applied for it, it wasn’t done right and it still makes it our money because the check comes to the borough,” August said.
The discussion was ended by Vice President Kyle Gordon saying this would be an October discussion and motioning to table the matter until then.