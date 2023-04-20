REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council heard updates on the zoning process the Reynoldsville Community Association is researching, and the process to turn Harry Kunselman Park over to the fire department during its meeting Monday evening.
Zoning
RCA Treasurer Cathy Streigel provided the council with another update on the zoning process, saying President Sarah Caltagarone was unable to attend at the last minute. She started by reminding the council and residents of the importance of the zoning for the borough.
“In the state of Pennsylvania, there’s 1,720 municipalities that have zoning. Those of which, 1,603 did their own zoning ordinances, and the other 137 are covered by a county ordinance. So there’s 821 municipalities that do not have zoning and we are one,” Streigel said.
The RCA has been in talks with Terri Cunkle with the Northwest Planning Commission, who will work with them on the process of zoning for the borough. The process is expected to take two to three years from start to finish. Cunkle also told the RCA the money for zoning should be available through grants.
Streigel said the need for a zoning committee was for the council to have a few members who would make sure the zoning codes are met and upheld. She said the committee could be initiated now, or could wait until the council was ready for it.
The RCA also found in the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code, Article 6, Section 605, “that any municipality other than a county which enacts a zoning ordinance, no part of that municipality can be left unzoned,” Streigel read.
“What that means for us, like Brookville, we would have to zone our whole municipality, we can’t just zone Main Street,” Streigel said. “So I think it’s important to remember here that zoning provides protection for the community as well as making available numerous grants for progress and maintenance.”
Councilwoman Nichole Walk agreed with this, saying this was part of the problem the borough had with people breeding rabbits on their properties. Streigel again said any existing business will not be affected, but would be grandfathered in.
Council President Bill Cebulskie asked for Cunkle’s phone number, and thanked the RCA for their continued work on this project.
“It’s a big project you’re taking on,” Walk said.
Solicitor mattersThe council briefly mentioned Solicitor Joe Ryan is drafting a letter to be sent to Waste Management because of their continued business in town. Cebulskie said the letter is to “try to get to the bottom of it.”
Ryan later provided an update on the borough park, saying the results from the poll were “overwhelmingly public support is in favor of transferring” the park with 447 positive responses and 10 negative responses.
He also received a letter from the Reynoldsville Fire Department about immediate plans for projects to show their commitment to the park remaining a public asset. He has also requested a letter from the Falcon’s Football Organization and the RCA in support of this transfer.
There has been no further communication from the Department of Conservation of Natural Resources, which Ryan said he considers a positive, as the DCNR could just tell them “no” if this were the case.