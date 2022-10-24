REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Council meeting Wednesday evening turned heated once again when the COVID-19 American Rescue Plan Act funds were brought up on the agenda, this time to ratify the transfer of the first allocation from last year.
Council President Bill Cebulskie said the agenda item was to ratify the first round of the stimulus money being transferred from the general fund to the Reynoldsville Water Authority. A motion was never made on this transfer last year because the council didn’t realize it needed one, so this motion was needed to ratify the already complete transfer.
Councilman Ralph “Tucker” August once again brought up the issue with the money being given to the water authority in the first place. He restated what he said at the last meeting, saying “it wasn’t done right.
“It wasn’t asked by this council to go ahead and do that; it was given to them and it wasn’t right. We had no say in it, and that was money given to us,” August said.
August then took issue with the ARPA funds being referred to as a grant, saying it was just money given by the government.
“...and then you guys saying that you worked all night… you might have worked all night saying what you were going to do with it, but you didn’t write a grant for it, I can tell you right now,” August said.
August also argued that the borough did not have to apply to get the money, saying the government was “handing it out, free” because of the suffering the municipalities experienced during COVID-19.
According to the DCED website, “The U.S. Department of Treasury has established two separate methods for local governments to request these funds, depending on the type of local government.” These two methods were for county government and metropolitan city governments or local governments not metropolitan cities or counties –called non-entitlement units of local government (NEUs). Reynoldsville borough is considered an NEU, and according to the website, had to request the funds through the Commonwealth to receive its allotted portion.
Cebulskie then said the money wasn’t given to the water authority, but that they were who filled out the application because at the time, water and sewer were one of the only uses for the money.
“I know it happened way before it was ever brought up, but when the letter came in, it was mentioned that there was a letter that came in for those things given to them. Until the papers hit it four months later, no one questioned it,” Cebulskie said.
Councilman Max Smith said water and sewer is still part of the community, and said he felt everyone had the best interests in mind at the time.
“What was the interpretation at the time of filling out the paperwork? Did it need to go to water and sewer? I mean, I’m sure everybody had the best interests in mind of where it needed to go. I mean, water and sewer is still a part of our community,” Smith said.
He then showed the application and paperwork to August, and August said “I don’t care, that should’ve come to the Reynoldsville Borough.” After being shown the paperwork, he continued to say the borough did not have to apply for the money, even asking a Winslow Township Supervisor, Rick August, who attended the borough meeting if the township had to apply for their allocation.
“There’s a website… The government wanted to give you this money, but they make you jump through hoops to get it, they don’t just give it to you,” Rick August said. “You do have to apply for it, and the townships, the borough that did not apply for it didn’t get it.”
Cebulskie said at the time the application came in, there were only three things listed the money could be used for. Rick August agreed, saying the three things were water, sewage and infrastructure.
“When I went into the office, Jackie (Dixon) said ‘this came in’ she talked to Trouty (Rick Troutman) and them, they said there’s no projects, I said ‘see if the water wants it,’ because that was it. And then two weeks later there was a list of 170 things you could use it for, but the deadline was before that,” Cebulskie said.
The council agreed it was already decided the second half of the money would stay in the general fund account, and the borough would decide what projects it could be used on.
To end the discussion, a motion was made to ratify the transfer of the first half of the ARPA funds to the water authority. The motion was passed with Ralph August being the only opposition to it.