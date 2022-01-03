Recreation projects in Reynoldsville and Elk County have been awarded grant funding, as announced by Gov. Tom Wolf last week.
The grants fall under the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Community Conservation Partnerships Program. Funding comes from the Keystone Fund, which is generated from a portion of the realty transfer tax, the Environmental Stewardship Fund, fees for ATV/Snowmobile licenses, and federal monies, according to a press release.
Wolf’s announcement totaled an investment of $70 million for 317 projects across Pennsylvania that will revitalize communities, create new recreational opportunities and conserve natural spaces.
Area recipients include:
- Reynoldsville Borough, $22,500. Study the feasibility of rehabilitating the Reynoldsville Community Swimming Pool in Jefferson County. Work to include a written, bound report.
- Elk County Riders Inc., $47,000. Design for the development of approximately 0.1 miles of the Byrnedale ATV Connector Trail in Jay Township, Elk County from State Route 255 to Washington Street. Work to include drawings, specifications and related documents.
- Ridgway Borough, $19,600. Prepare a trail study for the development of approximately 8 miles of the Clarion-Little Toby Trail in Ridgway and Johnsonburg boroughs and Ridgway Township in Elk County. Work to include a written, bound report.
- Rock Run Recreation, Inc., $46,700. Purchase of equipment to construct and maintain approximately 140 miles of ATV trails at Rock Run Recreation Area in Chest Township, Cambria County and Chest Township, Clearfield County.
- Pennsylvania Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship, Inc., $300,000. Coordinate and fund activities of the PA Wilds Conservation Landscape including the PA Wilds Planning Team, 2022 annual awards dinner, and annual report; expand public-private partnerships with DCNR around state parks; implement a remote worker program; promote public recreation assets; and implement a regional Leave No Trace partnership.
- Clarion County, $2,441,700. Development of the Armstrong Trail in Brady Township, Clarion County. Work to include rehabilitation of the Brady Tunnel; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
“Grants like this are investments in our communities, and an ideal way for our citizens to see their tax dollars at work,” Rep. Mike Armanini, who represents parts of Clearfield and Elk counties, said in a post Thursday.
“Our outdoor places are among the things that tie us all together – a place to meet for our health, for enjoyment, for recreation and a draw for tourists,” Wolf said in the press release. “Many of the projects being funded – improvements to local parks, trails, and river access – bring these amenities closer to home, requiring less driving and expense to experience at a time during the pandemic when these opportunities are recognized as critical to our well-being.”