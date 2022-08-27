REYNOLDSVILLE — A Reynoldsville farm recently earned Century Farm status during Penn State’s Ag Progress days when Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding honored 17 families whose farms were recognized for being in the same family for 100 years.
The Bollinger Farm in Reynoldsville has been in the same family for seven generations, just recently being passed down to the newest generation less than a year ago. Jefferson County is home to 75 Century farms.
When Emily and Dylan Dilulio purchased the family farm from Emily’s grandmother, they made the seventh generation of her family to own and live on the farm. Though they received Century designation, the farm is nearing bicentennial status at 172 years in the family.
Each new owner has the opportunity to have the farm designated, so Emily’s grandparents, Edith and Larry O’Harah, also received the Century status when the program first started in the 1970s. At the time, the status was just a small certificate that was mailed to them. When the Dilulios received their Century status they were given the option to go to the ceremony and accept it in person, which they did with Emily’s grandmother.
“I think she really enjoyed the whole experience because she got to be a part of something that was once hers,” Emily Dilulio said. “It just makes my heart so happy that she was able to be there. I wish my grandfather could have been there, but he passed away a couple of years ago.”
Emily Dilulio said she hadn’t done much research into her family history until she started thinking about taking over the farm. Then she started researching and compiling the history of her ancestors and the ownership of the farm.
“First I went to my grandma, I went to the courthouse, I went to the Jefferson County Historical Society. Then I was like ‘you know what, I’m going to get Ancestry,” Dilulio said.
Located on Bollinger Road outside of Reynoldsville, the road is named after the first owner of the farm, Alexander Bollinger, Emily’s great-great-great-great-grandfather. Bollinger originally purchased the farm of 153 acres in 1850 for $384. Since then, the farm has been subdivided and is about 43 acres today.
Though the farm has always mostly been used for hay, Dilulio said most relatives always had a few animals around the farm such as cows, chickens or rabbits.
Despite Bollinger having 10 children, and several sons, he passed the farm down to one of his daughters and a son, Elizabeth and Samuel Bollinger. Elizabeth was always very involved in the farm work and also had another farm in the area she worked on. Despite being named on the deed, Samuel did not live on the farm.
“She was like a hardcore farm hand… Once she got this land, she also had another tract of land, like 100 and some acres,” Dilulio said.
Elizabeth Bollinger eventually passed the farm down to her son, Aaron Douthit.
From Aaron the farm went to his son, Clair Douthit and his wife Mable, and then to their daughter, Edith and her husband Larry O’Harah, Emily’s grandparents. This is the first time the farm skipped a generation in the family. Skipping the O’Harah’s children, the farm has since been handed down to Emily and Dylan Dilulio.
“I was born and raised, not here specifically, but in town. I did spend a lot of time out here on the farm. When my parents were working, my grandma would help take care of us, so I know the lay of the land here,” Dilulio said.
Emily Dilulio said if she was told just a few years ago she would take over the farm, she wouldn’t have believed it. Though her family lives in Reynoldsville and Dylan is from Johnsonburg, the pair both attended college in Pittsburgh. While there, they agreed they wanted to stay in the city for the foreseeable future.
Then a few years ago, during her grandparent’s 50th wedding anniversary, her grandfather approached Dylan and told him they wanted to pass the farm on to the couple. As they started to seriously consider this opportunity, the pair agreed they wanted to be closer to their family here.
“We talked about it and were like, actually, you know that would be really nice. We really want to come back closer to our families,” Dilulio said. “We wanted to get back up here and try to spend as much time as we could with everybody. We were missing a whole bunch of events while living down there…Something always got in the way and we couldn’t get back up here, so it’s nice that we’re here.”
She also found it an interesting coincidence that Alexander Bollinger was originally born in Allegheny County. Dilulio managed to successfully trace the Bollinger family the whole way back to about the 1700s.
The barn on the property is still the original structure, and has “1872” on the top of the two sides. She and Dylan already have plans to fix the foundation of it so it hopefully will last another 100 years.
As they made the decision, they also agreed they didn’t want to purchase the farm until they were married, so they set to work. Not only would the farm be their future, but it would also be the location of their wedding and reception in 2021.
Knowing they would be getting the farm, and having full support from her grandmother, the two started cleaning up and redoing some of the barn. The wedding was held on the property, and the reception was held in the upper level of the 1872 barn.
“We’re just trying to get our hands on the farming portion of it,” Dilulio said.
The Dilulios have added some chickens to the farm for eggs. They have plans of eventually getting some beef cattle for the farm. They are waiting until Dylan is out of the Army to take on this next step.
“My husband is always saying ‘I want to be a farmer,’” Dilulio said. “One of the tractors my grandpa had, we have that now and we fixed it up and every chance he gets he gets on that thing and cuts the bottom field down here. He says ‘it’s so peaceful, I just love this so much.’”
Emily said Dylan is already making plans for what areas can be pasture and where will be hay fields. The pair still brings Emily’s grandmother out to see the progress they are making with the farm.