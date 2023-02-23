REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council discussed plans to move forward with selling the Harry Kunselman Memorial Park to the Reynoldsville Fire Department after talking with the Department of Conservation of Natural Resources about legal requirements.
The borough began discussions with the fire department about selling the park to the department several months ago. After talking with DCNR, Borough Solicitor Joe Ryan was told the park could not be sold because of grant money that was obtained and used in the park.
More recently, he was told some other options the borough could use to sell the park to the fire department while not breaching the grant agreements.
“I was contacted by DCNR about the park. I informed them that because the borough could not sell the property because of the grants that were received, the fire department was not interested in continuing forward with that. The folks that I spoke with this time indicated that that’s not a lifetime commitment because of the grant money,” Ryan said.
He was told it was only a lifetime commitment if DCNR money was used to purchase the property initially, which is not the case. The money was used for playground equipment and the parking lot.
DCNR indicated the lifetime of these projects were 25 years, so the borough is bound to keep the park open at least that long. The equipment was installed in 2015, which would mark the start of that time frame.
“Basically, there is a way we can move forward with this. We do have to get their approval before we do it,” Ryan said.
He was given three options and spoke with Reynoldsville Fire Chief Darren Scolese about which option the fire department would like to pursue.
The options include:
- Enter a lease with the fire department with a purchase option after the expiration of 25 years.
- Transfer the property to the fire department now and lease the parking lot and playground back to the borough.
- Transfer the property and put a restrictive covenant in the deed that it has to remain open to the public and be used as a park, and in the event that it is not, it would revert back to the borough.
Ryan said the third option is the one that made the most sense to him, and is what the borough was discussing with the fire department prior to DCNR saying the park couldn’t be sold. He said now that DCNR brought up this option, he expects it would be approved.
Scolese confirmed this was the option the fire department was most in favor of as well.
“Our plans from the get go was to keep it open for a park and just take over maintaining it, the upkeep, and working with the Falcons,” Scolese said. “We agreed beforehand that we would put in that deed agreement that if there was ever a change from us that we didn’t want to do that, that it would go back to the borough and we couldn’t sell it.”
Borough President Bill Cebulskie asked if the sale would impact any future funding to the park, to which Ryan said the fire department would not be eligible for DCNR funding, but that other funding sources are available to them.
Ryan said DCNR wanted to confirm this was something the borough was still interested in. The council confirmed it wanted to move forward on this, and approved Ryan moving ahead with discussions with the fire department and DCNR.
“It’s still the Harry Kunselman Memorial Park, it’s still Falcon Field, we just want to take care of it,” Scolese said.