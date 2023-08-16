REYNOLDSVILLE — Reynoldsville residents’ hard work is paying off as the return of the Reynoldsville Homecoming celebration begins Thursday.
The festival, last held about a decade ago, will continue through Saturday.
Committee member Dawn Dickey recalled the celebration years ago involving a week-long carnival with big rides. She said that while this year’s event won’t have all the rides like before, the committee is dedicated to continuing to work toward the goal of a bigger and better celebration.
“We have inflatables because we basically were starting from ground zero and building up, like getting some sponsorships and things like that to help have some revenue and to be able to provide a program,” Dickey said.
There will be an inflatable slide, a bounce house, and an obstacle course this year.
One of the biggest requests the committee heard after announcing they would be restarting the Homecoming was for it to be held on Main Street again. The group was successful in this request after completing the load of paperwork needed. Since Main Street is also part of a state road, the committee needed approval through PennDOT for the closure.
PennDOT also required proof of insurance for the event, and a list of the signage for approval. Along with this, the committee’s “agility agreement” with PennDOT was denied, leaving the committee to do the road closure and detour signs themselves, which they received help from other municipalities to accomplish.
With a committee of about 13 people, and a few guests who help from time to time with fundraising efforts, restarting this celebration has been a large task. For the first year, the committee created some homemade versions of classic carnival games for the occasion.
The group rolled some of these out for a test run during the Red, White, and Blueberry Festival in July. This practice run showed them some improvements they’re already planning on for Homecoming. Some of the games include the ping pong goldfish game, balloon darts, ring toss, and a plinko style game.
“We did learn a lot, like we learned the balloon dart game is a huge hit… the kids loved it,” Dickey said.
The committee made sure to have some candy and small prizes to give out so that everyone walks away from the game with something.
“We are starting to look at seeing if we can bring in an amusement provider carnival for next year. I don’t think people realize the budget for that is pretty large and you’re on the hook for it whether it’s successful or not,” Dickey said.
She was pleased with the support the committee received this year in donations. She said there were donations from both Reynoldsville and DuBois businesses to help out. The committee feels “pretty lucky considering what we’re up against” according to Dickey. Not only is the budget an issue, but the Dayton Fair is the same week, which the committee was a bit worried about.
Homecoming still managed to secure eight to 10 food vendors with a variety among them, and about 18 to 20 craft vendors.
The committee is already looking to make next year “bigger and better,” but is also waiting to see how the other area festivals handle the changes that are occurring with some events.
“We were really trying to just make it so that it could be like the last hurrah before school,” Dickey said. “We want to make sure that it’s here for you because this is what the community wanted, this is what we’ve heard for however many years and we’re trying to bring it back to be what you want, and… if it’s not supported it’s not going to make it, it’s not going to be able to grow because it needs the community’s support and attendance to help with the growth.”
She said it’s much more than just posting dates and inviting people, and the whole committee has been learning each step of the way.