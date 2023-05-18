REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Public Library hosted “Laughs for the Library” at The Bellamauro as a fundraiser last weekend.
Slapsticks Production came to The Bellamauro on Saturday for a show featuring three comedians, headlined by David Kaye of “DryBar Comedy” of ABC TV. The show was also hosted by Ronnie Fleming of “Upright Citizen’s Brigade” and featured Teresa Long seen in “THOU SHALT LAUGH.”
Reynoldsville Librarian Karl Rebon said he saw the company put on other shows in the area, and decided to try bringing the act to Reynoldsville.
“It’s the first time we’re doing something of this nature… The library wanted to try something new, I had seen them do things in the area, so I thought ‘wouldn’t that be kind of fun to bring to Reynoldsville?’” Rebon said.
Slapsticks Production is a comedy club and company based in Pittsburgh, which specializes in fundraising, calling themselves “The Funny Fundraiser.” According to the website, they are experts in stand up comedy and musical entertainment for all events.
The doors opened at 5:30 p.m. and the show started at 7. There was also a basket raffle and 50/50 tickets sold to benefit the library.
Fleming took the stage first, doing a set of jokes before bringing Long to the stage for the first half of the show. An intermission was taken after her set, and a final call was made on raffle tickets.
After intermission, Fleming briefly took the stage once more before bringing Kaye to the stage for the final set of the night. Kaye and Fleming then pulled winners for each of the raffle items and the 50/50 to close out the event.