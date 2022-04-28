REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings April 26.
Held for court
Sufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Cory Lee Himes, 41, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with illegally operating a vehicle without ignition interlock, driving while license is suspended or revoked, driving without a license, and speeding.
- Kristy Lynn Wineberg, 39, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Robert Frank Ellis III, 34, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
- Jade Michael Brennan, 33, of Falls Creek, who is charged with two counts of simple assault, unauthorized use of vehicle, and harassment. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Donald John White, 46, of Clearfield, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children, theft by unlawful taking, unlawful restraint of minor –risk of bodily injury, false imprisonment, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, criminal mischief, unauthorized use of vehicle, simple assault, harassment, driving while license is suspended or revoked, failure to use seatbelt, safety restraints –child under 2 years old, careless driving, and reckless driving. He is being held in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail at 10 percent.
Waived for courtThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Shawn Michael Harvey, 27, of DuBois, who is charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, and harassment. He was released from the Jefferson County Jail on a bail type change for $25,000 unsecured.
- James Anthony Neal, 39, of Brookville, who is charged with strangulation, simple assault, and harassment. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $35,000 at 10 percent.
- Jessica Ann Geer, 45, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with harassment. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Charles Edward Kontz, 52, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with cruelty to animals and disorderly conduct. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Anthony Wendell Brown, 59, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with driving an unregistered vehicle and possession of marijuana. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Lakin Elizabeth Frampton, 30, of Sykesville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, no headlights, no rear lights, driving an unregistered vehicle, failure to use seat belt, careless driving, and possession of small amount of marijuana. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Michael Thomas Kolish, 40, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with driving with a suspended license -third or subsequent violation. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Jocelyn Jordan Clinger, 29, of Emporium, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Tyler Harris Holt, 37, of Clearfield, who is charged with burglary, theft by unlawful taking, and criminal mischief. He is being held in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.