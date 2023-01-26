REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings Jan. 24.
Withdrawn
- Melissa Lynn Humble, 52, of Punxsutawney, who was charged with simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct.
Held for courtSufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Anthony Wendell Brown, 60, of Johnstown, who is charged with corruption of minors, unlawful contact with minor –sexual offenses, unlawful contact with a minor –obscene and other sexual materials and performances, dissemination of explicit sexual material minor, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, and 12 counts of harassment. He was released from the Jefferson County Jail after posting $30,000 bail.
- Jess D. Moate, 39, of Dracut, Massachusetts, who is charged with recklessly endangering another person and corruption of minors.
- Kash Snyder, 52, of Irwin, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, failure to keep right, disregard of traffic lane, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
Waived for courtThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Mark Anthony Rand Jr., 33, of Brookville, who is charged with two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana –small amount. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
- Dale Robert Gresco, 61, of Rockton, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, driving without a valid inspection, driving without insurance, and failure to use seat belt. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.