REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings Jan. 12.
Withdrawn
- Matthew I. Zunner, 49, of DuBois, who was charged with bad checks, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property.
Waived for courtThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Conrad Eric Barther, 54, of Brookville, who is charged with two counts of DUI: general impairment, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –combination alcohol/drugs, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, disregard of traffic lane, failure to notify police of accident/damage, failure to report accident to police, speeding, failure to carry registration, investigation by officer/duty of operator, careless driving, and failure to use a seat belt. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Rene Dawn Williams, 25, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- William Lowell Moomau, 56, of Big Run, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving without a license, careless driving, failure to use seat belt, driving unsafe equipment, and driving without insurance. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Melissa Diane Wright, 50, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, no rear lights, driving without a valid inspection, violate hazard regulation, and careless driving. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Shandelle R. Hyde, 36, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with disclosing intercepted communications and use of intercepted communications. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Cora Ann Rieg, 50, of Sykesville, who is charged with DUI: highest rate of alcohol, DU: general impairment, careless driving, failure to keep right, and disregard of traffic lane. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.