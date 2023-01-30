REYNOLDSVILLE — A Reynoldsville man is facing felony charges for allegedly selling drugs to an undercover officer.
Reynoldsville Borough Police filed charges against James Patrick Rodgers Jr., 41, of Reynoldsville, including criminal use of a communication facility –third degree felony; manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver –felony; possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia –misdemeanors.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Rodgers sold an “8-ball of methamphetamine” or 3.5 grams to an undercover officer for $150 of Jefferson County Drug Task Force funds. Undercover officers and a confidential informant used electronic communication to set up a meeting location with Rodgers.
The CI and UC went to the meeting location and were met by Rodgers, who got in the passenger side of the vehicle. Rodgers allegedly told them it would be $150 for the methamphetamine, and asked if they could also give him some money for “dope.” The CI said they only brought the $150, and handed the money to Rodgers.
Rodgers made a comment about a woman and exited the vehicle. He walked to another car and got in the passenger side of the car with a woman driving. Numerous messages were sent between the CI and Rodgers about where the methamphetamine was, and Rodgers told them an address to go to.
When the UC and CI arrived at the next location, Rodgers came out from the front door and got in the undercover vehicle again. He apologized and allegedly handed a Newport cigarette pack to the UC. Inside was a small ziploc bag with suspected methamphetamine, obviously smaller than the agreed on amount.
When the UC questioned Rodgers about the amount, he tried to explain it but later said he would make it right the next day. The UC then gave Rodgers a phone number to reach him at.
After the exchange, the CI was dropped, and the substance was tested with a narcotic identification kit, testing positive for methamphetamine.
Rodgers has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 21 with Magisterial District Judge David Inzana