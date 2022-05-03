REYNOLDSVILLE — Work is continuing at the Kenneth Lee Lyons Memorial Park in Reynoldsville, with the addition of the entrance columns and construction of a new amphitheater.
Gary Hanst, head of masonry, was at the park Monday morning with the help of a volunteer to get the stone face placed on the entrance columns. Shantell Neiswonger was volunteering at the park with Hanst.
Park Committee President Dan Edwards also said the progress is moving along on the base for the Cebulskie Starlight Stage.
“The check presentation was to get going on the amphitheater, and we have,” Edwards said. “So, we’re kind of up to ground level here.”
He said the stage is going to be up at about the same level as the temporary stage was during last year’s Red, White, and Blueberry Festival. The wall that was built by Hanst along the edge of the park next to the Uni-Mart will be continued to meet with the front of the stage.
The memorial pavers being sold by the Reynoldsville Auxiliary will be placed on the wall that follows the front of the stage once it’s complete, according to Edwards.
“We’ll have them across the front of the stage, and then on that slanted wall we’ll have room for a lot more of them,” Edwards said. “We’re ripping and tearing. We have most of the materials here.”
He said the committee is trying to work around the weather and is always looking for volunteers.
“We’re hoping to have all this cleaned up and have everything looking great for Memorial Day,” Edwards said.
He said the benches that have been installed at the front of the park turned out nice, and the committee is considering adding a few more. The water company also donated a connection and pipe to take the water down to the bottom of the park.