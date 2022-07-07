REYNOLDSVILLE — A Reynoldsville native had the opportunity to return to her hometown for a military promotion with her family present, using the new Reynoldsville Kenneth Lyons Veterans Memorial Park as the site of the ceremony.
Alexis Trude was promoted from corporal to sergeant in the U.S. Army last week, surrounded by friends and family. She said this is a rare occurrence that an active duty military member gets to come home to be promoted in front of their family, something she is grateful to be able to do.
“You motivate me every single day to get up and go to work,” Trude said of her family. “I’m just glad that I could come home to have this ceremony, and have my family participate. It’s very rare to be in the military and be able to come home and have a ceremony like this one.”
She was promoted by Staff Sgt. Générosa Wagner, who came from the base in Carlisle for the ceremony. Wagner said “I’ve been hard on this soldier from the beginning” when she first joined the unit Trude is a part of.
Trude is a veterinary food inspection specialist, who is tasked with inspecting food the soldiers eat. They test and inspect all food for possible unintentional and intentional contamination, and ensure food is being stored in a sanitary way. The job is categorized as a Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) 68R.
Trude first served three years in Germany, where she and Wagner were stationed together. Wagner described Trude as “ready to go on a mission.” While still in Germany, Trude re-enlisted and chose to serve in Pittsburgh to be closer to family.
While in Germany, Trude was part of a mission to France. Wagner said she also saw Trude encounter hurdles and said instead of giving up, she kept going.
She said her favorite part of being in the military is getting to travel and see the world.
“Coming from Reynoldsville, not saying that Reynoldsville is bad, but you don’t see much. Being able to explore the world is great,” Trude said.
Trude said it was hard to get promoted in her MOS, so she was glad to get promoted, and do so with her family.
Sgt. James Taylor, who has worked with Trude for the last two years, had some words regarding her work ethic.
“I’ve been in (the Army) about 14 years, and I’ve seen a lot of good and bad soldiers, Sgt. Trude is one of the great ones. I was her NCO (non-commissioned officer) for about a year and a half and she has really been very helpful on a mission we have in Pittsburgh,” Taylor said.
He said it was an honor to be in Reynoldsville and witness someone like her get promoted to sergeant.
“It’s not an easy task to get promoted to sergeant, so I’m very proud to work with her and have been able to call her my friend, and soldier, and battle buddy,” Taylor said.
Staff Sgt. Kassandra Heads has also worked one-on-one with Trude during training events. Heads does not often work at the Pittsburgh base, but has witnessed Trude’s character from a far, working with the unit.
“You are a stellar soldier and you are committed to the mission no matter what is thrown at you, so I really appreciate that. Just stay on the path that you’re on, don’t let anyone persuade you or divert you and you will go far,” Heads said.