REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Community Association reflected back on another successful Red, White, and Blueberry Festival, and thanked the community for the support of the event again this year.
RCA member Sam Bundy spoke to the council during its meeting Monday to thank them and update them on other projects in the works.
“We’d like to thank the borough for its help and cooperation on the Red, White, and Blueberry Festival. We had a great time this weekend, and it went very well,” Bundy said.
Mayor Mark August also commented that the car show “went really well.” He said there were about 40 cars and the group “sold lots of food, had lots of people coming down from Main Street” during the day.
“I think Sam and them did a great job up town. Everything went well with the Red, White, and Blueberry Festival. I think it brought a lot of people out, I was glad to see that,” August said.
Councilman Kyle Gordon agreed with this saying both Main Street and the Reynoldsville Park were “incredibly busy.”
“Anywhere you went in town there were a bunch of kids and families, and that was really neat,” Gordon said. “That was definitely a great event this weekend.”
Bundy commented further on the festival after the meeting, saying there was good turnout to all the events.
“It went very well. We had a good turnout from the outdoor movie to the vendor fair to church in the park. We’ve received a lot of positive feedback,” Bundy said.
On changing the weekend of the festival this year, he said the committee found “the sweet spot between events” in the area and are planning to continue the event on the same weekend next year.
He believes changing the weekend helped attract more vendors this year, and said the event seems to be continuing to grow.
“None of this could have happened without the devotion and support of some great volunteers from the Reynoldsville Community Association and other volunteers from borough organizations and businesses,” Bundy said.
Also looking ahead to next year, Bundy said he would like to close Fourth Street from Main Street past the Snyder building. He wanted to this year, but was unable. He hopes to do this next year to make more room for vendors. He is also eager to use the Veterans Memorial Park amphitheater next year.
Future projects
There are three other projects the RCA is looking into that Bundy shared with the borough council. He said the organization received an “innovation grant from the state” and has proposed these three projects for the grant.
The first project is a blighted properties initiative. This would allow the RCA to hire an attorney and put a conservatorship on the building, and ask the judge to require the owner to provide a plan on how they will take care of the building. If the owner fails to provide the plan within a certain amount of time, the RCA will take over the building.
The second plan is the canoe launch by the “tickle belly bridge,” which was already approved by the state, according to Bundy.
“We’ve already begun the process of making all the phone calls and trying to get things together to try to put that together so we can provide a canoe launch. I’d like to see it be the first of several canoe launches along the Sandy Lick,” Bundy said.
The third project was recently added, and it is a new sign on the borough property by the turn for the industrial park. Bundy said the sign there now “is in need of repair.” He included pictures of what the new sign will look like for the council to see.
This new design came from Neon Exposure, but Bundy said there still needs to be decisions made about what the sign will say, the font used, and what color is used. It will replace the sign that is currently on the property.
“In order, we would go with the sign first, then the blighted properties — as soon as I can find an attorney who would represent us — and then the canoe launch is going to be a little bit more difficult dealing with the Army Corps of Engineers and other organizations, but we’d like to press on with those three projects,” Bundy said.
He did not need any action from council on any of the projects at this time, and said he would continue to keep the borough updated as the three projects progressed.