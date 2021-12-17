REYNOLDSVILLE — Representatives of the Reynoldsville Pool Committee provided an update Wednesday on the next steps to be taken for repairs following a meeting with the borough council.
Jack Matusky with the Reynoldsville Pool explained that the committee will be breaking the repairs into two phases because of the costs. The first phase, which the committee already has the money for, will be completed before spring.
The pool has collected about $200,000 through several years of fundraisers along with $155,000 from a previous grant through former Sen. Joe Scarnati. According to Matusky, the reason the pool was denied the most recent attempt for a grant was because it was allegedly missing an endorsement letter from Rep. Brian Smith.
“For the past 13 years we’ve been having an ATV ride and saving every bit of money that we could. We had the Walmart sale, and we had $78,000 of profit on that, so you may not believe this but the pool actually accumulated $350,000,” Matusky said.
Matusky said Deb Wilson, who used to work with the County Corps Engineers, is now on the committee and is familiar with writing grants. She is going to be working on the next round of grants for them.
“We do have enough money to pay for phase one, and we all voted to continue with that. So, we’re going to do phase one, but we need to have phase two done, which is actually the interior of the pool,” he said.
According to Matusky, phase one is going to be about $335,000, and phase two is about $300,000.
Phase one is going to be taking out about four feet of the deck all around the pool, digging down three feet and reinforcing the wall and upgrading the underground drain. Phase two will be the interior, and the contractor could do this in the fall, but the pool will need the money first.
Jill Heffner said that with phase one, and the pool having to replace the heater again after five years, it would “pretty much take everything.” She has heard comments about the pool always fundraising, but said they would have to keep at it because they will be down to nothing again.
“We’re going ahead with phase one in the hopes that we’re going to get funding for phase two. If we don’t get it for the fall, maybe we can limp through the interior of that pool for another year or two,” Matusky said.
He added that the pool will “almost have to have” another capital campaign in the community to raise more money and apply for another grant to complete phase two.
“You know there’s not a lot to offer kids in this town, and if we don’t have a pool, we don’t have a lot, we have nothing. So, we’re going to work hard to try to do that. There’s about eight, maybe 10 people for the past 10 years that have worked pretty hard to keep that pool in operation. I bet most of you people don’t know who they are, but they’ve been pretty dedicated people to keep the operation going,” Matusky said.
He said it looks promising that the pool will have another opportunity for a Walmart truck sale, which will hopefully raise significant funds.
The borough council members will be the ones to enter into the contract for the work at the pool, and are simply waiting to see the contract before approving it.