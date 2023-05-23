REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Pool will open on Saturday, May 27 for its 57th year, and welcomes the public to set up a membership or sign up for one of its many swimming lessons this summer.
The hours are 1-8 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 1-7 p.m. Friday to Sunday. Family memberships are available, and include: Parent/child, two people –$140; Family, 3-6 members –$165; Family, 7-plus members –$185. Family memberships must be family members living in the same household who can be claimed on income tax. Individual memberships are $85 and senior citizens are $65. A babysitter pass can be added on to a family membership for an additional $20. The non-member price remains $6 per day, $4 for senior citizens and for everyone after 5 p.m.
The first session of beginner swim lessons starts Monday, June 12. This session is 10 half-hour sessions starting at either 11:30 a.m. or noon This session breaks students into three classes based on ability. Students must be at least 6 years old. This two-week session is $60 for non-members and $2 per day for members.
Pre-school (beginner) lessons start on June 26. This one-week session is five half-hour classes for ages 3-5. Classes start at either 11:30 a.m. or noon and it is $30 for non-members and $2 per day for members.
Pool rentals are also available. To register students for lessons, or information on a pool rental, message the pool on Facebook or call 814-653-8603 after the pool opens.
Ladies Aquacise class is on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays starting June 14 through Aug. 16 from 12:30-1 p.m. This class is $5 for non-members and $2 for members. Family swims (weather permitting) will run every Wednesday evening from 8-10 p.m. beginning June 14 through Aug. 12. Family swims are $4 for non-members and $1 for members.
For the fourth year in a row, the pool was denied a Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) grant, so the board is in a constant state of fundraising. There is a cornhole tournament planned on Sunday, July 9 starting at 1 p.m. at the Bear Claw Country Sports Bar. The entry fee is $50 per team. Food and raffles will be available.
Advertising banners are once again available. For a donation of at least $500 for a 3-foot-by-2-foot banner or at least $250 for a 2-foot-by-1-foot banner, a banner will be ordered and hung at the pool all summer. Any tax deductible donations can be sent to the RCA (Reynoldsville Community Association) P.O. Box 53, Reynoldsville.
Retro Reynoldsville Pool T-shirts are also available at the pool.