REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Post Office will conduct its annual canned food drive on Saturday, May 14 for postal customers in the Reynoldsville and Sykesville area.
Postal customers are asked to donate non-perishable food items either in a bag hanging off of their mailbox, or inside the mailbox. Reynoldsville Post Master Dannielle Spencer asks the food items are not placed on the ground.
“The mailbox carriers will pick up the food and deliver it to the local food pantries in our community,” Spencer said.
Drop-off donations can also be taken to the Reynoldsville Post Office at 350 E. Main St. in Reynoldsville.
Spencer said there are also paper bags available at the post office for customers if they want to stop in and get a bag to fill. Mail carriers will collect the food and bring it back to the post office on Saturday.
All the food collected will be donated to the Helping Hands Food Bank and the Reynoldsville Food Pantry.
Suggested food items to donate include pasta, cereal, oatmeal, canola oil, peanut butter, and canned goods including beans, fruit, vegetables, soup, tuna in water, meat, and sauce. Spencer asks that glass containers be avoided.