REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Public Library is preparing for the eighth annual Author’s Luncheon, welcoming short-story author Anjali Sachdeva of Pittsburgh.
Sachdeva is the author of the short story collection “All the Names They Used for God” which was named one of NPR’s “Best Books of 2018” and was the winner of the 2019 Chautauqua Prize.
Reynoldsville Librarian Karl Rebon described Sachdeva’s book as a short story collection that “spans centuries, continents, and a diverse set of characters, but is united by each character’s epic struggle with fate.” Despite the title, the book is not religious themed, but rather leaves each story open ended to be interpreted by the readers.
“I like stories where –not only short stories but stories in general –where you can try and figure it out when they don’t give you a clear cut answer. I love that because that makes my mind think and go,” Rebon said.
Rebon said that in choosing Sachdeva as the author for this year he did research into Pennsylvania-based short story authors, as this is a book genre not yet covered by the event. Every author who has come to the luncheon has been from Pennsylvania so far, something Rebon actively looks for each year.
“I like to jump around with genres and other types of things,” Rebon said. “I never did short stories, so this is another form. I try to expose people to different forms of reading.”
The luncheon is scheduled for next Thursday, July 14 and will be held at the Reynoldsville St. Mary’s Church social hall at noon. Tickets for the event are $30 and cover the cost of the lunch, the event, and a copy of the book. There will be question-and-answer session with Sachdeva, followed by a book signing.
Tickets are available at the Reynoldsville Library, or will be available the day of the event. For information or to get tickets, call the library at 814-653-9471. When going to the library, the public must still use the back entrance. Follow the sign for the code enforcement office back the alley off Willow Alley to find the doors to all the borough offices and the library.
“We always like to see people, this is our one, if not the biggest event of the year for the library that we try to do. We always appreciate all of our sponsors, and we appreciate the people that attend the event. As I always say, without people attending these things and coming to them, there is no event,” Rebon said.
Rebon is passionate about bringing well-recognized authors to Reynoldsville to give those in the area an opportunity they might not have otherwise to be exposed to such material and writers.
“I want to bring an experience to people who are readers and like reading, but wouldn’t have the means to go out of the local area to meet somebody who has been published,” Rebon said. “I want to bring that experience to people instead of them having to go seek it, or maybe they don’t have the means to go seek that. Bring culture into the town to make reading relevant and let people know reading is important.”