REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Red, White, and Blueberry Festival is scheduled for this weekend, bringing annual fun to the borough with a bigger and better event.
The biggest change to the festival this year are the dates it is held. The Reynoldsville Community Association changed the weekend to allow more vendors to attend the Merchant Market, according to member Sam Bundy.
Bundy said the committee was told by many vendors there is another event which conflicted with the previous weekend, so the committee moved the festival to accommodate them. This change allows more vendors to attend, and he said there will be a record high set up this year with 34.
“That’s the most we’ve ever had, that’s why we moved it. We moved it from the second Saturday, it was the Saturday after the Fourth, to the third Saturday because there’s some kind of farmer’s market going on right down the road here on the second Saturday and that’s where all the vendors were last year,” Bundy said.
Bundy also said with the Memorial Park stage still being constructed, the festival will use the portable stage in the Marks lot next to Mancuso’s. The Reynoldsville Fire Department will also have a food area set up across the street in the Snyder lot.
The festival weekend will be kicked off Friday evening with a free outdoor movie by Snyder-d’Argy Funeral Home in the funeral home’s parking lot. The movie will be “Sing 2,” and there will also be free popcorn provided.
Saturday, the blueberry pancake breakfast will start at 8:30 a.m. at the American Legion, benefitting the RWB Festival. The Merchant Market will also open at 8:30 a.m. Another new addition to the festival will be a local winery, Two Birch Winery, serving blueberry wine in Roses on Main for tasting.
Another addition this year is a flag retirement ceremony of used flags at Memorial Park with Reynoldsville Legion and Boy Scout Troop 72 members. A flag retirement box was recently placed at the park as part of a project by Eagle Scout Jonah Averill.
Other returning favorites include the sidewalk chalk drawing contest from 10 a.m. to noon in front of Farmers National Bank, the children’s bike parade at 2 p.m. in Kunselman Park, the children’s blueberry pie eating contest at 2:45 p.m. in front of the Historical Society, and fireworks at 9:45 p.m. sponsored by O’Bryon Medical and Eye Associates.
“If it wasn’t for O’Bryon we wouldn’t be able to do it,” Bundy said.
There will be blueberry picking available at Maxim Berry Farm and Blueberry Hill Farm, but no transportation to the farms is available this year.
Also on Saturday will be a Homecoming Car Show from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Borough Park that is to raise money to re-start the Reynoldsville Homecoming celebration next year.
The bands playing the stage this year on Saturday evening are Suzie Dalessanro, Killin’ Time, and Harmony Hot Haus. Music begins at 4 p.m.
The festival will finish out Sunday with Church in the Park at the pavilion starting at 10:30 a.m. and free ice cream sundaes provided by Plum Hollow Dairy Farm and Sarah’s Soft Serve.
A full schedule of events can be found on goreynoldsville.com