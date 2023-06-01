REYNOLDSVILLE — Members of the Reynoldsville-Sykesville Girl Scouts presented the Reynoldsville Borough Council last week with information about a new Little Free Library.
Reynoldsville-Sykesville Cadette Girl Scout Troop 28021 completed its Silver Award Project by installing Reynoldsville’s first Little Free Library. Scouts Madison Ross, Emma Roy, Chloe Sawyer and Taylor Roy all spoke before the council.
The Silver Award Project is the second highest award a Girl Scout can earn, and the highest award that a Cadette can earn. The girls said they were completing the final paperwork and submitting it to the council for approval.
The girls passed out small fliers with information about the new library for the public and council to read.
The theme of the Little Free Library the girls chose is “s’more reading.”
The girls said they recently had a princess party to promote the library. There were 52 little princesses in attendance who got to do fun activities like fingernail painting, storytime, a photobooth, and a “kiss the frog game.”
The girls thanked all the businesses, organizations and individuals who helped with the project, and invited everyone to visit the library.
The library is located at the Presbyterian Church, and has books available to be taken, or the public can leave books there. There is also a book log in the library where people can leave messages about what they’ve read, and why they shared a particular book.