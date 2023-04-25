Richard Whitaker has announced he is seeking the Republican nomination for Sandy Township Supervisor in the May primary election.
“It is an honor to be in the running for Sandy Township Supervisor,” Whitaker said in his announcement. “I have been actively involved in the DuBois, Sandy Township and Treasure Lake area for almost 48 years. I am a DuBois native, a small business owner, and a graduate from Liberty University. In 1977, I went into the ministry, where I started my first church in Charlottesville, Virginia. I was active in the ministry until 1996, when I moved back to DuBois.
“I have worked in the private sector, owning my own business for over 27 years, as well as being a pastor for 40-plus years,” Whitaker continued. “In 2004, Treasure Lake Church was looking for a pastor. The congregation had fallen on hard times, and their attendance averaged around 15 people per week. In my time at Treasure Lake Church, we saw immense growth. Our attendance went from 15 to an average of 350. With our continuous growth, we were able to complete two major building projects under my leadership. The first, a new auditorium in 2008, and a family life center which included a full-size gymnasium. This family life center now houses God’s Little Treasures daycare.
“Six years ago, I was approached by several people in Treasure Lake with concern that our community was on the verge of bankruptcy,” Whitaker said. “Over the last six years, in conjunction with the Treasure Lake Board, we have worked very hard on putting Treasure Lake on a financially secure path. Six years ago, there were over 150 houses for sale in Treasure Lake. People were selling their homes below market value. There just weren’t any buyers. Today, Treasure Lake is a thriving community.
“I believe that consolidation is essential for our community,” Whitaker said in his announcement. “I have chaired the nine-person consolidation committee since its conception. The committee has worked hard to develop a great plan that will make us a stronger community.
“I believe the time has come for us as a community to come together...we already worship together in churches, play ball on the same fields and go to the same schools. In many ways, we are already consolidated. It’s time for us to take the final step. Cut out the excess, and consolidate our governments.
“I believe it is time for us to take a fresh look at how we do things, to think outside the box, and cause our area to thrive,” Whitaker said. “I have many years of experience in leadership roles, and feel it is now time for me to seek the elected office. That’s why I’m running for the Sandy Township Supervisor position, and I hope you would consider voting for me on May 16. A vote for me is a vote for change.
“It is my promise to continue to serve my community with accountability, honesty and integrity, while working to build a solid foundation and positive change for the new city. I feel that I can bring new and fresh ideas with workable solutions to the Sandy Township Board of Supervisors. I look forward to the opportunity to be a voice for the people, accessible to their concerns and bring real change for the future,” Whitaker concluded.